You probably know this already, but you need your credit score for a lot. Credit cards, loans, mortgages, APR, even renting an apartment—whether or not you qualify is based largely on your credit score. It’s a lot to keep track of.

And if you’re like most Americans, chances are you don’t keep track of your score. In the past year, only 33% of Americans checked their credit score. That means 77% of Americans were at a serious disadvantage. Not only did they not know their credit score, they probably weren’t aware of what credit cards, loans, and interest rates they even qualified for.

Luckily, there are resources out there that can help. If you need a little extra support, it might be time to consider ExtraCredit, Credit.com’s newest product. ExtraCredit is a comprehensive credit management solution with specific and encompassing features that helps you with every dimension of your credit.

But ExtraCredit isn’t your typical credit solution. It’s complete credit coverage. Think of it as a lifestyle change. And if you have less-than-ideal credit, it can be a way to help get your life back.

What’s ExtraCredit?

ExtraCredit is your one-stop-shop for all things credit. Need identity protection? ExtraCredit’s got it covered. Want a look at your FICO® Score? Sure! An exclusive discount to one of the leaders in Credit repair? Yep, we’ve got that too. Ready to add more to your credit? We’ve got your back. ExtraCredit is here for you, no matter what you’re credit score is. ExtraCredit helps you own your life—starting with your credit.

ExtraCredit has five features, each created to help you get where you want to be. Here’s the lowdown on each:

Reward It

So let’s say you’ve decided to sign up for ExtraCredit. Smart choice! Because you’ve made such a smart choice, you’ll get an ExtraCredit card loaded with $5. That’s real money. And that’s what Reward It is all about.

It doesn’t end there. When you sign up with ExtraCredit, you’ll start seeing relevant financial offers, like credit cards or loans. Let’s say you get approved for one of those financial offers. That’s a big deal! To celebrate, your ExtraCredit card will get loaded with up to $165. All for you, because of your smart financial decisions.

Track It

There are a lot of credit scores out there. And there are a lot of apps and services that claim to have the only score you need. But that doesn’t really exist. So the score you might be seeing on one of those other apps isn’t the same as the FICO® Score that lenders see. In fact, you have at least 28 credit scores. That’s a lot to keep track of.

That’s where Track It comes in. ExtraCredit keeps track of 28 of your FICO credit scores so that you can keep track of several types of your scores. But it goes one step further by showing you what each score is used for. Plus, you’ll get access to your credit reports from all three major credit bureaus—Experian, Transunion, and Equifax.

Guard It

Here are some statistics for you: in 2019, 14.4 million consumers were victims of identity fraud. That might not sound like a lot of people. But when you realize that it comes out to about 1 in 15 people, it feels like a much bigger threat. In total, 33% of adult Americans have been victims of identity theft.

You might think that you’ve got all the protection you need. And maybe you have set up a few precautions here and there. But criminals nowadays are smart. Just look at those stats! They know what they’re doing. Guard It can help.

Guard It provides services to keep you nice and safe. There’s Dark Web Monitoring, which will continually scan hidden websites and file-sharing networks for data breaches. Then there’s Compromised Account Monitoring that’ll catch unauthorized bank changes and accounts opened with a stolen identity. And last but not least, there’s Identity Theft Insurance. That’ll help protect you from financial danger with a $1,000,000 policy.

Build It

Credit card payments play a major role in your credit score, but you make many other payments. What about all the other bills that you pay, like rent and utilities? Shouldn’t those count?

Build It uses Rent & Utility reporting to match transactions from your bank account. Think about that for a second—Build. It will help you add more to your credit profile whenever you pay your rent on time. From there, Build It continues to report your payments to all three major credit bureaus each month.

Restore It

Maybe your credit isn’t where you want it to be. Luckily, there’s help. Restore It will connect you with one of the leaders in credit repair. You’ll get an exclusive discount for CreditRepair.com, a credit repair service that has a killer track record. If they are not available in your area, you will get that discount with another credit repair leader (not available in Oregon).

The Breakdown

There are a lot of credit solutions out there. You’ve probably seen other services, like credit repair, ID protection, and credit monitoring. But there isn’t really comprehensive service out there quite like ExtraCredit.

With ExtraCredit, you get five features, all wrapped up in a box with a bow on top. Here’s a breakdown of how much several of the ExtraCredit services would typically cost on their own:

Rent Reporting: $9.99

ID Protection: $34.99

FICO Scores: $29.95 (without discount)

Altogether, that’d add up to a cool $74.93, But with ExtraCredit, you get five services at $24.99 a month, plus real cash back for select offers and an exclusive $24.95 discount to a leader in credit repair.

The Bottom Line

Sure, there are a lot of credit solutions out there. But ExtraCredit gives you the tools to look at every dimension of your credit. It’s like a team of credit pros; all focused on monitoring your credit and helping you know what you need to do to reach your credit needs. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and let ExtraCredit keep an eye on your credit.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this website does not and is not intended to act as legal, financial, or credit advice; instead, it is for general informational purposes only. Information on this website may not be current. This website may contain links to other third-party websites. Such links are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; we do not recommend or endorse the contents of any third-party sites. Readers of this website should contact their attorney, accountant, or credit counselor to obtain advice with respect to their particular situation. No reader, user, or browser of this site should act or not act on the basis of information on this site. Always seek personal legal, financial, or credit advice for your relevant jurisdiction. Only your individual attorney or advisor can provide assurances that the information contained herein – and your interpretation of it – is applicable or appropriate to your particular situation. Use of, and access to, this website or any of the links or resources contained within the site do not create an attorney-client or fiduciary relationship between the reader, user, or browser and website owner, authors, contributors, contributing firms, or their respective employers.