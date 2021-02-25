On February 25, 2021, Sony aired another State of Play event, full of updates on previously announced games, as well as new announcements. A few release dates for games we already knew about were revealed, as well as the long rumored Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade.

Let's take a look at everything that was announced during the presentation.

Full State of Play Event

You can watch the full 30-minute presentation above, featuring all announcements.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time PS5 Features Revealed

Sony gave a rundown on what to expect from the PS5 version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. It'll launch on March 12, 2021.

A Sneak Peek at Housemarque's Returnal

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Returnal ahead of its release on April 30, 2021.

A Closer Look at Knockout City

We also got a new look at Knockout City, a team based competitive multiplayer game. This game will release on May 21, 2021.

Sifu Announced from Developer Slow Clap

Sifu, a stylish action game will launch on PS4 and PS5 in 2021 from developer Slow Clap.

Solar Ash Gameplay Revealed

Solar Ash is being worked on by Heart Machine and we got another look at its fast, fluid gameplay during the State of Play. It's planned to launch for PS4 and PS5 in 2021.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach shown, set for launch on PS4 and PS5 in 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Gameplay and Closer Look Shown

The State of Play also gave us another look at Oddworld: Soulstorm, which will come to PS4 and PS5 on April 6, 2021. PS Plus members will get the PS5 version at no additional cost in April.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits received yet another trailer and release date. It will launch for PS4 and PS5 on August 24, 2021 — a bit later than expected.

Deathloop Trailer Shown

Arkane's Deathloop was shown off again in a wild new trailer. It will be out for PS5 sometime in 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Announced for PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch on PS5 and will feature Yuffie as a playable character, as well as visual enhancements. Those who own the base version on PS4 will gain access to the PS5 version for free. It'll be available on June 10, 2021.

