BlizzConline took place this past weekend from February 19th – February 20th, and there was quite a bit to unpack. Of course, the show was a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Blizzard still had a few announcements to share with everyone. In this post, we'll go through all of the announcements made during BlizzConline 2021, including Diablo II: Resurrected and Hearthstone's Year of the Gryphon.

Blizzard Arcade Collection

Kicking things off was the announcement of Blizzard Arcade Collection, featuring three classic games from the developer's rich catalog. The collection features The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne — and it's available right now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

World of Warcraft Chains of Domination and The Burning Crusade: Classic Expansion

Next up, Blizzard announced the next big World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update called Chains of Domination. This new update will feature a 10-boss raid, along with new quests, and a new location called Korthia. It'll launch later in 2021.

In addition, Blizzard gave us a look at World of Warcraft – The Burning Crusade: Classic Expansion, set to launch sometime in 2021. This classic expansion is a throwback to 2007, sending players back to Outland and featuring the original quests, flying mounts, raids, and bosses — just like you remember from the game's first expansion.

Hearthstone Year of the Gryphon, Forged in the Barrens, and Mercenaries

Blizzard then shifted gears to Hearthstone's Year of the Gryphon, which will include a new Warcraft expansion called Forged in the Barrens. This will include 135 new cards, new Ranked Spells, Legendary Mercenaries, the Frenzy keyword, and other additions. It's unclear when the expansion will launch, but it is expected to drop sometime this spring.

Hearthstone will also get a new single-player game mode called Mercenaries, which focuses on tactical RPG battles.

Diablo IV Rogue Trailer

Diablo IV is still a ways off, but that didn't stop Blizzard from releasing a new trailer, announcing the Rogue class for the upcoming RPG. The trailer shows off the new class in action, which is described as a “swift, deadly, mobile class with unparalleled versatility,” according to Blizzard. Diablo IV will launch at an unspecified date.

Diablo II: Resurrected

We also got a look at the long-rumored Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of the classic 2000 RPG. Diablo II: Resurrected will come with enhanced visuals, 4K support, quality of life improvements, and more. This remaster will feature the game's expansion, Lord of Destruction, and will launch for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later in 2021.

Overwatch 2 Sojourn Gameplay and Behind the Scenes Video

Finally, Blizzard showed off some more footage of the highly anticipated Overwatch 2, with a behind the scenes video from the game's developers. We got a look at the game's new maps, including Rome and New York, along with some new updates to existing characters like Reaper, Pharah, and McCree. Blizzard also showed off gameplay featuring Sojourn, and more. Overwatch 2 will likely launch in 2022.

Source: Blizzard