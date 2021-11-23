Eric Stonestreet Sends Big (Yet Small) Cheer this Holiday Season

Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet is not clowning around this Thanksgiving and holiday season. He’s teamed up with McCormick to honor local heroes across the country who have made a difference in their communities over the past year.

Whipping Up Something Good

Based in Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles, three honorees will receive a brand new Tiny Kitchen complete with everything they need to make meals for loved ones. This includes a fully stocked kitchen with groceries, spices, and recipes. And, bonus, it comes with a crew to take care of the clean-up.

Shirley Raines of Los Angeles – Her organization, Beauty 2 the Streetz, has provided food, clothing, grooming services, health, and hygiene items to thousands of people living on LA’s Skid Row during the last several years.

Derrick Hayes of Atlanta – Throughout the pandemic, his restaurant Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks fed frontline workers at 40 hospitals across metro Atlanta and hosted free food happy hours for customers. He also donated $26,000 to help several businesses keep their doors open during this time.

Angela Torres of New York City – To fight food insecurity further impacted by the pandemic, she enlisted her family and friends to start a meals pantry to serve households twice every week.

Image Credit: McCormick.

Tiny, but Powerful, Kitchens

The Tiny Kitchens on wheels will be delivered to their homes ahead of their holiday preparation and give them the extra space to make the perfect, big holiday meal for loved ones. Afterward, they will be donated to a non-profit organization fighting food insecurity so they can continue to offer meals to those in need.

“If you know me, you know I’m serious about a few things. 1. Family 2. My dry rub recipe, which is why I’ve teamed up with the great people at McCormick to bring you all some recipes for this holiday season inspired by my personal experiments in the kitchen,” said Eric Stonestreet on social media.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and I love to incorporate spices into my signature rubs that I use on my favorite cuts of meat that I cook for family and friends, says Stonestreet. “Bringing people together this time of year is super important to me, and I look forward to working with McCormick to ensure everyone’s holiday season is filled with delicious food and plenty of memorable moments with their family.”

Grab two of his favorite recipes, Dry Brined Turkey Breast with Apple Cider Gravy and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Butternut Squash, and add them to your holiday meal plan.

Image Credit: McCormick.

Featured Image Credit: McCormick.