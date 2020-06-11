Enter the War Zone as DC Announces ‘Batman: The Joker War Zone’

The Future of Gotham City Starts Here!

Batman: The Joker War Zone

New stories written by James Tynion IV, John Ridley, and Joshua Williamson are coming soon to Gotham City. The Joker has taken over the Wayne fortune and is waging a street war against the Dark Knight and all of his allies. See how Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox are fighting back in a city under siege in Batman: The Joker War Zone #1.

Spoiler Alert: Be prepared for the brutal debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!

Batman: The Joker War Zone #1, a 48-page one-shot anthology comic with stories by James Tynion IV, John Ridley, Guillem March, James Stokoe, Joshua Williamson, David Lafuente, and more, will arrive at a comic book shop near you on September 29th.