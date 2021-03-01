Elden Ring, the next action RPG by Dark Souls developer FromSoftware has been nowhere to be seen following its E3 2019 reveal. However, a trailer for the game has recently leaked and was seen by publication VGC, though the website says it cannot share the footage due to “legal reasons.”

That hasn't stopped other members of the community from showing some of the leaked footage, which can be seen below.

This isn't from me, but I needed some way to share it elsewhere for those who care. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/YxUNH9Fq2K — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 1, 2021

According to VGC, “people with knowledge of the game's development” said Elden Ring has been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced developers to work remotely. The publication was told it's unlikely that Elden Ring will come out in 2021, but an update on its development might happen soon.

On a recent podcast, GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb said sources told him we'd likely get an unveiling by “the end of March” 2021. In addition to that, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg shared on Twitter that more on Elden Ring would be shown “relatively soon.”

I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news. I don't know much about it (except that it's been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It's not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 28, 2021

Alongside all these Elden Ring rumors and leaks, rumors have circulated that point to a Bethesda-related Microsoft event planned for later this March — focusing on the future of the company following the major acquisition. Grubb mentioned that Microsoft would “extensively” lay out the plans for Bethesda at this event, though it hasn't been confirmed just yet.

In spite of this, Microsoft has denied that Elden Ring would make an appearance at any event in the near future. Specifically, General Manager of Marketing at Xbox Aaron Greenberg responded to a post by DualShockers on Twitter, denying an upcoming Elden Ring showing:

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) February 28, 2021

“This is not happening,” said Greenberg.

With all of that in mind, it's possible Elden Ring will still be shown in some capacity in the near future — just don't expect it to come from a Microsoft event. The community has been eagerly awaiting more information about FromSoftware's latest action RPG, and judging by some of the most prolific reporters in the industry, we won't have to wait much longer for an update.

