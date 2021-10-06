Edgar Wright is one of the very few filmmakers in the world who doesn't have any bad movies yet. It's a rare distinction that so few can claim although, to be fair, Wright has only five main movies under his belt so far—not counting music videos or the documentaries he's done in the past, such as his newer project, The Sparks Brothers. However, Wright has earned that distinction. He's a director with a clear sense of vision, bursting with creativity and a love for film.

His movies are full of homages to genre movies that are directly inspired by some of Wright's favorite movies—from George A. Romero zombie movies (Shaun of the Dead) to fast-paced, chase-filled heist movies (Baby Driver). No matter what genre Wright takes on, the minute you sit down to watch one of his movies, you know you're in for an extremely good time.

Edgar Wright Movies Ranked and Where to Stream Them

With Wright's long-anticipated new movie, Last Night in Soho—his first straight horror movie, inspired by British and Italian horror movies like Suspiria, Don't Look Now, and Repulsion—set to be released on October 29 after nearly two years of COVID-related delays, we thought we'd take a look back at Wright's movies thus far, and rank them from worst to best, as well as where they are currently streaming (although with how good Wright's movies are, it doesn't seem fair to call any of his films “bad,” nevermind “the worst.” Let's say this list is ranked from “very good to excellent.”).

List Criteria: For this list, we opted to look just at Wright's movies rather than any documentaries or music videos that he's also produced. Wright's debut film, the low-budget Western A Fistful of Fingers was also not included on this list, mainly because it has never received a full home video release as of the present moment.

Hot Fuzz

Edgar Wright's second film with a large budget, the second entry in what would eventually be called the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (named for the appearance of Cornetto ice cream in each of the three movies), Hot Fuzz is a brilliant, funny take on police procedural films.

Like all the movies in the Cornetto trilogy, it stars Simon Pegg, this time as a maverick supercop who is transferred to a quiet town in the English countryside, where he begins working with an inept police force (Nick Frost as a cop obsessed with buddy comedy movies, among them) investigating a series of grisly murders in an otherwise picture-perfect, idyllic village. Like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz never full-on spoofs the genre in the manner of Scary Movie or a Mel Brooks parody—instead he crafts a buddy cop movie that pokes lots of fun and contains plenty of homage to the movies that inspired it.

There is a ton of action, a fantastic mystery that the movie builds upon until its climax, and—like all three Cornetto movies — an amazing script full of word-play and clever jokes. It also boasts some great performances from several established English actors, including Jim Broadbent as a kindly old police chief and an absolutely hysterical Timothy Dalton making several comically obvious hints that he's the one responsible for the murders (“Lock me up, I'm a slasher … of high prices!”)

Streaming on Hulu (Cinemax add-on required)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Wright took a small break between the second and third entries in his Cornetto trilogy of Hot Fuzz and The World's End, to adapt the popular fan-favorite Bryan Lee O'Malley Scott Pilgrim comic book series. Directly following the original comic series, the movie focuses on the titular Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a young slacker who plays in an amateur rock band and who eventually meets the mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

After he begins dating Ramona, Scott soon learns that he must defeat her seven evil exes in various stylized, video game-inspired fights. In a lot of ways, there was no better director than Edgar Wright to translate the comic series onto the Big Screen, with Wright's adaptation of O'Malley's comic a match made in heaven.

O'Malley's original series was already praised by fans for its unique approach to storytelling, its memorable characters, and its lighthearted concept. All it needed was a director with a style like Wright's to see the adaptation through successfully, and boy, you can't argue with the results. The movie is just bursting with energy and either contains action-packed scenes or side-splittingly clever humor throughout. It's an incredibly enjoyable watch and has gone on to achieve a well-deserved cult following from modern audiences.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent on Prime Video

Baby Driver

Wright's newest movie, Baby Driver, like his first four movies, is a love letter to a distinct genre that influenced him: in this case, crime movies with high-speed chases and heist thrillers. Taking inspiration from Walter Hills' The Driver and heist movies like Heat, Reservoir Dogs, and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Baby Driver is yet another impressive movie that helped cement Wright as one of the best young filmmakers in the world, introducing him to a larger American audience after the English Cornetto films.

Baby Driver tells the story of the eponymous getaway driver (Ansel Elgort), a young man with a hearing disability that he drowns out by playing music loudly through his headphones. Working off a debt to a powerful crime boss, Elgort's driver must complete a handful of final jobs before he is free from the life of crime, but after he meets a young woman (Lily James) who he envisions a bright future with, he is lured back into the profession he's tried so hard to leave behind.

Baby Driver is a simple, constantly entertaining movie that moves just as fast as some of the getaway cars do, utilizing a tight script and a stunning soundtrack that pairs unbelievably well to the action on screen.

Like all of Wright's movies, it also features a great cast, including memorable performances by Elgort, Jamie Foxx's unhinged “Bats,” and Jon Hamm's initially calm, cool, and collected nice-guy criminal “Buddy,” who eventually turns into a full-fledged deranged maniac as terrifying and unstoppable as the Terminator by the movie’s conclusion.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent on Prime Video

Shaun of the Dead

It may be sacrilegious to name Shaun of the Dead as the second-best Edgar Wright movie. Today, it’s considered a classic of not just zombie movies, but horror comedies in general (rivaling the likes of the cult favorite Evil Dead movies). Shaun of the Dead was Wright and Pegg's first breakout success, winning an insane amount of praise from viewers, critics, and fellow filmmakers alike, including George Romero's—the director whose work most clearly influenced Shaun of the Dead.

The movie tells the story of two young British slackers, Shaun and his best friend Ed (Nick Frost), who find themselves in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in the English suburbs of London. Using the disaster as a way to win back his ex-girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), Shaun and Ed launch a rescue mission to save their friends and family and survive the unending hordes of the undead.

Shaun of the Dead demonstrated Wright's early abilities as a filmmaker able to craft an original story while paying numerous homages to the films that influenced them—in this case, zombie films—something that would become one of the director's trademark styles. It's an incredibly enjoyable movie and would top any “best horror comedies” list, and the only reason it isn't higher on this list is because of how fantastic Wright's other films are.

Not currently streaming, but available to rent on Prime Video

The World’s End

Probably not quite as celebrated or well-known as Shaun of the Dead or even Hot Fuzz, the third and final entry in the Cornetto trilogy, The World’s End, is fantastic from start to finish. It's a smart movie full of sentimentality, humor, and an alien invasion unlike anything you've ever seen.

The World's End once again stars Simon Pegg, this time as a washed-up, middle-aged alcoholic obsessed with reliving the glory days of his past. When he attempts to bring his five closest friends from his youth back together to complete a fabled pub crawl in their hometown, they discover every town occupant has been replaced by an alien-controlled robotic duplicate.

Like every movie in Wright's filmography, The World's End owes a serious debt to a specific genre—in this case, sci-fi movies and alien invasion movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. However, Wright also mixes in the genre of buddy comedy “hangout movies” showing friends getting back together and having a good time, modeled in tone after Dazed & Confused and The Big Chill. The result is a very warm exploration of friendship and people growing apart and then coming back together again.. all the while combating an alien uprising, of course.

As the famed director, Guillermo del Toro apparently told Wright, “It's funny that your most mature movie also has killer robots in it.” In many ways, Wright couldn't have rounded out the Cornetto trilogy in a better way, crafting a fantastic final entry and showing just how far he'd grown in terms of cinematic style and both visual and written comedy from Shaun of the Dead, while also retaining his clear love of film and distinct creative vision.

Streaming on Peacock (premium subscription required)

Final Thoughts

There aren't many filmmakers that have as impressive a filmography as Edgar Wright's. Known for his distinct genre pieces, the British director has made zombie movies, sci-fi alien invasion movies, buddy cop movies, heist thrillers, and movies that essentially blend film with video game aesthetics, all of which have been critically acclaimed and beloved by fans worldwide.

If there's one takeaway from this list to leave you with, it's that Wright hasn't made a bad movie yet. With Wright's new movie, Last Night in Soho, set to come out in late October, we thought this list would provide a helpful look at Wright's impressive list of films so far. Where exactly will Last Night in Night Soho rank on this list? We'll all have to watch it in theaters on October 29 to find out.