Add the flavor of fall to your next latte with this pumpkin latte. Made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, and coffee. This is a surprisingly simple and easy recipe to make in less than 5 minutes.

Homemade Iced Latte – Pumpkin Spice

For me, fall is all about pumpkin, chai, and gingerbread. I start by making my homemade spice mixes at the beginning of September. Also, I love the warm drinks that we usually make during this time of the year. I bet by now, you must have already had at least one pumpkin spice latte or chai spice latte. But, did you know that it is so easy to make these at home? I must admit that though I love Starbucks PSL. However, I think it is loaded with sugar.

And, you can make this drink as an ice PSL or a hot PSL. We have a few warm days until the end of October, so we can still enjoy these iced drinks for a bit longer. In addition, the best part about this recipe is that you probably already have most of the ingredients in your kitchen.

Ingredients and substitutes

Milk – I am using 3% dairy milk. But, almond, soy, or coconut milk are just as delicious.

– I am using 3% dairy milk. But, almond, soy, or coconut milk are just as delicious. Pumpkin puree – I am using canned today, and yet, you can also use homemade pumpkin puree.

– I am using canned today, and yet, you can also use homemade pumpkin puree. Pumpkin spice – I love making fresh homemade pumpkin spice and you probably already have all the spice to make your own. But, you can definitely use store-bought as well.

– I love making fresh homemade pumpkin spice and you probably already have all the spice to make your own. But, you can definitely use store-bought as well. Coffee – I like my latte on the lighter side, so I use regular brewed coffee. But, you can also use a strong espresso.

– I like my latte on the lighter side, so I use regular brewed coffee. But, you can also use a strong espresso. Sweeteners – Honey is my go-to sweetener. And yet, agave or maple syrup are just as delicious. And, brown sugar adds a nice touch of caramel flavor from the molasses.

– Honey is my go-to sweetener. And yet, agave or maple syrup are just as delicious. And, brown sugar adds a nice touch of caramel flavor from the molasses. Whipped cream – I think whipped cream just makes everything so absolutely gorgeous and irresistible. Of course, you can also use milk foam or have yours without any topping.

Homemade Iced Latte – Pumpkin Spice

Step by step instructions

In a blender, combine all ingredients – milk, coffee, pumpkin puree, honey, pumpkin spice, cinnamon powder, and vanilla extract.

Blend for at least a minute or two so everything is well combined and whipped until light and foamy.

Then, pour into individual serving glasses over ice. Top with whipped cream or milk foam and sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy!

Homemade Iced Latte – Pumpkin Spice

Save this recipe on Pinterest for later.

Homemade Iced Latte – Pumpkin Spice

Iced Pumpkin Latte Recipe Veena Azmanov Add the flavor of fall to your next latte with this pumpkin latte. Made with pumpkin puree pumpkin spice , and coffee this is a surprisingly simple and easy recipe to make in less than 5 minutes. Print Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Total Time 5 mins Course Drinks Cuisine American Servings 1 servings Calories 292 kcal Equipment Blender

Milkshake Glasses Ingredients 1 cup Milk

2 tbsp Pumpkin puree

½ tsp Pumpkin spice

1 tbsp Honey

1/4 cup Coffee or espresso

1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp Vanilla extract Garnish 1/2 cup Ice

1/4 cup Whipped cream

1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder

1 Cinnamon stick Instructions In a blender, combine all ingredients – milk, coffee, pumpkin puree, honey, pumpkin spice, cinnamon powder, and vanilla extract.

Blend for at least a minute or two so everything is well combined and whipped until light and foamy.

Then, pour into individual serving glasses over ice. And, top with whipped cream or milk foam and sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy! Keyword latte, pumpkin, pumpkin spice, pumpkin spice latte

You may also like

Last Updated on October 22, 2020 by Michael Dinich