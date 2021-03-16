Last week, we reported on Techland's plans to deliver an update on Dying Light 2's development, which is planned for this week on March 17, 2021. Following this announcement, Techland has confirmed it will not share the game's release date during Wednesday's update.

This news comes by way of the official Dying Light 2 Discord server (as relayed to us by publication MP1st).

The post on the Dying Light 2 Discord server is as follows:

Honestly, to keep the expectations in tact, I can say already that there won’t be a release date announcement, but there will be more than [a] simple “the development is going smoothly.” [It's] a dev update after [all. You] as the community will have a better understanding of what’s going on and hopefully it will make the wait a little bit easier[. And] look at this from the bright side: there wont be any delay announcements either. [I] also saw some people that are worried we might announce canceling the game — wont happen either.

That should put to rest any worries that the game has been cancelled, while also setting expectations about its release date reveal. With that in mind, it's possible Dying Light 2 will launch sometime in 2022, as it has had a tumultuous and troubled development.

As described in a report from TheGamer (which you should absolutely read), Dying Light 2 has suffered from mismanagement at Techland, with sources recalling sexist and homophobic remarks made from upper management.

Along with that, the game's lead writer Chris Avellone was taken off the project after being accused of sexual assault. And to make matters worse, the game's staff have all been working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic — all of which have impacted the game's development.

It's unclear when the game will launch, but we'll have more to report on Wednesday, March 17th, following Techland's Dying Light 2 development update.

