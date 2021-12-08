Disney Vacation Club Moves to Interval International

If you're one of hundreds of thousands of Disney Vacation Club (DVC) timeshare owners, check your email for an announcement that might affect your next vacation.

DVC Moving to Interval International

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, DVC has named Interval International its new exclusive exchange provider in an affiliation agreement comprising 15 Disney Vacation Club properties. Interval International, an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, will replace RCI, DVC’s exchange partner, since Jan. 1, 2009.

In an email to DVC timeshare owners, Bill Diercksen, Senior Vice President & General Manager Disney Vacation Club, and Aulani said the new agreement would give members “access to thousands of resorts including a specially curated portfolio of high-quality properties selected especially for Members. This expanded portfolio includes well-known resorts offered by Marriott, Sheraton, Hyatt, and Westin.” New Exchange Options for Owners

Exchange programs allow DVC members to use their DVC points at non-DVC properties throughout the world. The new agreement will allow members to exchange DVC points for stays in Interval’s global network of more than 3,200 properties in over 80 countries and will introduce new ways for members to use their points as well as give them access to more benefits and services,” Diercksen said in a press release.

These include the ability to exchange points toward Interval’s “ShortStay Exchange” program, get discounts on Getaway vacation rentals, and utilize VIP Concierge. Eligible DVC members will also have access to Interval’s hotel exchange benefit at a later date.

Until Dec. 31, 2021, DVC members can continue to book nightly and weekly exchanges through the existing RCI program, and confirmed reservations and points deposited into RCI will be honored through 2021.

The Disney Vacation Club properties included in the agreement are: Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Boardwalk Villas

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Cooper Creek Villas and Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney's Vero Beach Resort

This article was produced by Attractions Magazines and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks. Featured Image Credit: Disney Vacation Club.