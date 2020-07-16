This Fall You Can Destroy the Zombie Horde with the New Game ‘Dustoff Z’

Dustoff Z Heli-Bent On Eradicating The Zombie Apocalypse
Arcade-action helicopter search and rescue combat coming to PC and consoles this year.
Zordix Publishing and Invictus Games have announced Dustoff Z, the third chapter in the popular Dustoff helicopter search and rescue combat series, will release later this year for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
Destroy Zombie Hordes with Dustoff Z
The world as we know it is in ruins. Relentless hordes of the undead have reduced civilization to tiny pockets of survivors that are disappearing by the day. The world has one hope left – a brave and daring police helicopter pilot with a knack for machinery. Pilot helicopters salvaged together from small vehicles to retrofitted school buses and equip them with an arsenal of different zombie-destroying weapons including machine guns, rocket launchers, buzz saws, tesla coils and more.
But, saving the day can’t be done alone. Hire shooters to put those weapons to use, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses, as you decimate the zombie population, rescue survivors, protect aid-providing convoys, and destroy high-value enemy targets. Use your chopper’s winch hook to haul in and collect supplies, place base defenses, haul the corpses of zombies back to your base for analysis and even use objects in the environment as weapons like battering rams. Play solo or enlist a friend to step behind the guns as you deftly maneuver your helicopter through the decimated cityscapes overrun by the zombie hordes.
The time has come to rebuild humanity!
Dustoff Z is a game about maneuvering combat-helicopters in one of the harshest weather conditions possible – A Zombie Apocalypse.
The third chapter of the Dustoff franchise will be available this fall.
Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.