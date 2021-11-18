How to Create a Dream Board for Your 2022 Resolutions

Are you ready to leave 2021 (and frankly 2020) behind? If you're already looking forward to 2022 and all it can bring, a daily visual reminder can help make your dreams a reality. Find everything you need to know about how you can easily create a digital dream board to help you stay motivated, keep focused, and achieve your goals faster.

What is a Vision Board?

A vision board or dream board is a collection of images representing your goals, hopes, and dreams. Dream boards are usually set up like a collage and are put somewhere where you can see them every day. Vision boards help you stay on track and focused on your goals.

Seeing the things you want and the things you're working towards will help you stay focused and remember why you're doing what you're doing. Seeing your goals every day does change your mindset and helps you stay motivated to reach your goals. Vision board creation is a way to manifest your dreams.

Making a vision board works; it brings your goals and dreams to life. You will see your goals more often, allowing you to stay focused and keep working towards that vision.

Why Dream Boards Work



Creating a dream board digitally or physically helps you set goals and brings your life vision to life. An article in Huffington Post states that “visualization is one of the most powerful mind exercises you can do.”

Seeing your dream board allows your subconscious mind to stay focused on your action plan to make your dreams a clear vision. Having your dreams somewhere where you see them consistently throughout the day helps keep you motivated.

Creating a board with all your visions and dreams helps you stay positive. Creating an online version of a dream board lets you see it every day when you turn on your computer or look at your phone. Make your dreams come true with your very own online dream board.

Different Types of Vision Boards

There are two main types of vision boards; you can create a physical one with a bristol board or corkboard and cut out images from a magazine, print some from your computer, or make a virtual one. A digital vision board is made online, and you can print off and put up anywhere when you're done or keep it on your phone and laptop to see every day. More details on that soon.

How Do I Make an Online Vision Board?

You can make a new vision board online in many ways. You can use google docs, Canva, Pic Monkey, or Photoshop, to name a few. Any app that you use to create digital products will do. Just change your project size to allow for you to start creating and you're all set. Any of these programs would make a great vision board app.

The best size for an online vision board is 8x 10.5″; this is a universal size that should work when you print it out on regular-sized paper; once you have your site set up, you're going to find images that represent your goals and you're going to paste them all on your vision board. Frame your creation, and that's it! See more detailed steps below if you are using the Canva program. Another size that I found popular was 1800 x 2400 pixels.

Why an Online Vision Board Template is So Easy

If you have a vision board template, you don't have to worry about design, you drag and drop your images into your template, and you're all set. The structure and function are already done for you. With my templates, you get access to the template forever, so each month, you can create a new vision board template and reuse the vision board digitally again and again.

The set I've provided you with comes with three different templates for you to use; one is a mobile version so you can display it with you wherever you go on your phone as a daily reminder of your goals.

What Should I Have on my Dream Board?

What you write on your dream board or dream board is totally up to you. You write down anything that inspires you. Write down anything that will inspire you each time you look at it and keep you motivated to stay focused and work towards your goals. Do you have a favorite quote? Add that to your dream board. Add all your hopes and dreams on your board in pictures, quotes, writing. Anything that speaks to you and the life you want to live.

What’s the Best Vision Board Online App?

My favorite app to use is Canva, and the free version is more than enough to create your effective vision board template; there are so many options you can use to make it look great. If you want to use my dream board template, you can find that right here. With this template, all you have to do is add your images, and you're all set. I've included a title space for you to fill out and a section for a favorite inspirational phrase you can also use; feel free to keep what I have on the template of your dream board or switch it up. It's up to you!

How to Create your Free Vision Board Online in Canva.

Click on Create a Design (this will be your vision board template) Hit Custom Dimensions Enter 8” by 10.5 “ as your dimensions Add some image grids to your dream board. Click on Elements on the left-hand side. Search for square photos or a grid to find image templates you can add to your page. Upload images to your Canva by clicking on uploads. You can find lots of great images for free on Ivory Mix, Canva, Upsplash to name a few. Add some text to your online vision board. Click on Text and choose from tons of great free fonts. Save and print your vision board.

What to do With Your Vision Board Once You’ve Created it.

The goal is to keep your dream board in a place where you will see it every day. This will keep you motivated and on the right track to making your dreams come true. Let me tell you, they work. Dream boards are a fantastic way to keep your mindset working for you and not against you. Add one to your phone's wallpaper, one to your desktop and iPad, and print some off to keep your fridge and nightstand—every time you see it remember why you made those goals for yourself and keep going.

Related Articles from Wealth of Geeks

Use These 3 Phrases to Set Boundaries With Your Coworkers

15 Happiness Quotes for Those Really Bad Days

This article was produced by Motherhood Life Balance and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Motherhood Life Balance.