‘Drake Hollow’ Kicks Off Open Beta Weekend Today

Friendships aren’t made, they’re grown.

The renowned studio behind the hit survival game The Flame in the Flood has kicked off a preview weekend of its newest game Drake Hollow. The Molasses Flood welcomes players to a limited open beta experience via Xbox Insider to explore their highly anticipated village-building action-adventure game!

Drake Hollow Open Beta Weekend Launches Today

All are welcome to get a glimpse into The Hollow and to meet the lovable, local vegetable folks the Drakes, between now and Monday, June 22 at 9am PT via the Xbox Insider Program.

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow – a blighted mirror of our world – in which players build and defend villages of Drakes. Either solo or with friends, players follow the guidance of a mysterious crow to explore a dynamically generated and aether-swept world of islands all to help the Drakes restore their camp.

The open beta weekend for Drake Hollow will give players a sneak peek of what to expect when the game launches on July 17, 2020 on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. Players who participate this weekend will have access to a limited sandbox experience with one game biome, while The Molasses Flood is able to stress test the game prior to launch.

To participate, players should sign up for Microsoft’s Xbox Insider Program. After installing the Insider application you will gain access to Drake Hollow for the duration of the open beta window.

Drake Hollow is coming to Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam July 17! For more information, check out Drake Hollow and be sure to save the game to your wishlist on Steam.

About The Molasses Flood

Founded in Boston in 2014, The Molasses Flood is an independent game studio comprised of former AAA developers hailing from such beloved franchises as Halo, BioShock, Mortal Kombat, and Rock Band who are committed to creating games with heart. The studio's first title was The Flame in the Flood, a rogue-lite river journey through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America where players must forage, craft, and evade predators to succeed in their journey.