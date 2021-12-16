Dog-Themed Play-to-Earn Crypto Game Harnesses NFTs, Pays Off

Meme coins have been the rock-star cryptocurrencies of 2021, including dog-themed coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which have delivered returns hand-over-fist for investors. It was only a matter of time before blockchain-based games emerged that are similarly riding the dog-themed meme coin wave. That time is now.

One such game is Doge Dash, an up-and-coming title in the crypto play-to-earn universe. If you remember the early Smurfs games from the 1980s traveling the world, it kind of has a similar feel to that — lots of hopping, ducking and collecting or in Doge Dash's case earning. In reality, Doge Dash was created by TV producer/director Paul Caslin and inspired by Mario Run.

The average earnings are $17 per game, according to Caslin cited by CoinTelegraph. Caslin, a Grammy Nominated Creative Director, has worked alongside artists including Rihanna, Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

Doge Dash lets players earn coins as they advance through the gameplay and contribute to the community. This play-to-earn game is made to be simple, and speed is the name of the game, so to speak. The faster you can make it through each of the 10 levels collecting coins along the way, the more earnings you'll discover in your crypto wallet. Every level increases in difficulty as you advance. The goal is to reach a dog house, at which point you can access the coins you've earned — if you make it through all 10 levels and reach the dog house.

This brings up another important point, which is that to play, you must first purchase coins — 100 Doge Dash coins to be exact, which are available to buy on a decentralized crypto exchange called PancakeSwap. Each Doge Dash coin is currently valued at $0.001151. In exchange, you gain the chance to earn Doge Dash coins, of which there are 10,000 in a game. Your 100 Doge Dash coins go to good use and are redistributed to the pool of coins that eventually get distributed as rewards to players.

Dash NFT

Dash is the main character in the game, so of course the project has minted a collection of Dash NFTs. These NFTs become digital skins that players can use in the game for special advantages like:

Super jumps

Extra lives

3x rewards

The NFTs are being sold on the OpenSea marketplace. The volume traded in Doge Dash NFTs hovers at 141 ETH, which based on the current Ethereum price is more than half-a-million dollars. The Doge Dash is currently ranked No. 121 in the Casual Games Category in the App Store and it is also available on Google Play.

Already Ranked Number 121 In The Casual Games Category! Download now! – https://t.co/bNZsQ0rSPr pic.twitter.com/ZFdbqnPRAQ — Doge Dash Official (@doge_dash) December 15, 2021

As of Dec. 14, there were 60,000 holders of the Doge Dash coin. According to the project's roadmap, additional levels will be added to the game in Q1 2022 and there will be leaderboard competitions.

