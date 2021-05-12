Billy Porter (Pose), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Disney's The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has found the perfect family for 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (voiced by Keke Palmer) in Randall (Billy Porter) and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins (Zachary Quinto) in the newly released images for the upcoming series.

EJ Johnson is also set to join the cast as the voice of Michael Collins, Penny Proud's best friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

The series is currently in production and set to launch in 2022 on Disney+ and will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud. Of course, it wouldn't be the Proud Family without her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Penny's loyal crew of Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer will be joining her as well.

Cast members reprising their voice roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha) is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota (Big Hero 6 The Series) is producer, with Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) as art director.

All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.