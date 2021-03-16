In a press release this morning, Disney announced that production has commenced for their upcoming Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy which is slated to premiere in 2022. The live-action action-adventure/fantasy film has begun principal photography in Vancouver, British Colombia.

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel Peter and Wendy and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

The upcoming film was previously announced during the Disney Investor's Day event in December 2020.

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” says director David Lowery. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook; Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily; and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) as Smee.

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.