Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and key art for Disney’s inaugural season of Launchpad, a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. All six short films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28. The first collection of films features stories inspired by life's journey and the theme of “Discover.”

The filmmakers, all from underrepresented backgrounds, were selected from more than 1100 U.S. applicants and were given an opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions with audiences around the world. Each filmmaker was assigned executive mentors from the various divisions of the company, including Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

Per the press release, “the goal of Disney’s Launchpad is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it.” Submissions for the second season of Disney’s Launchpad, which will be based around the theme of “Connection,” will be accepted beginning May 10, 2021, with the brand-new addition of a writers’ track at Launchpad.

Discover Disney's Launchpad Collection of Short Films from Six Dynamic Storytellers

Mahin Ibrahim, Director of Disney’s Diversity & Inclusion, Market, who oversees the Launchpad program, said, “This first group of shorts by these six gifted filmmakers took our breath away. They are moving, provocative and entertaining, and they each convey a unique perspective on living in America today and the things you learn about yourself and others when you follow your own path. I am excited to share them with you, and I look forward to welcoming a new group of filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds for our next season of Disney’s Launchpad.”

The short films and filmmakers in this first season of the series are:

American Eid

Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf. Produced by Leslie Owen and Steak House; Executive Produced by Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Mary Coleman, Nicole Grindle, and Vanessa Morrison.

Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

Dinner is Served

Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng. Produced by Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Produced by Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue, and Rachel Yeung.

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.

Growing Fangs

Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace. Produced by Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval, and Steak House; Executive Produced by Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer, and Halima Hudson.

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

The Last of the Chupacabras

Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros. Produced by Nicole Crespo and Steak House; Executive Produced by Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, and Adam Nusinow.

In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.

Let's Be Tigers

Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz. Produced by Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Produced by Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, and Grant Curtis.

Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

The Little Princes(ss)

Written and Directed by Moxie Peng. Produced by Carver Diserens and Steak House; Executive Produced by are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Sarah Shepard, and Karen Chau.

When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel's feminine behavior and decides to intervene.

The six short Launchpad films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28