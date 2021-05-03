Every year, big things happen on Star Wars Day — from major reveals, new merch, and new content — and this year is no different. Today, Disney+ announced two new Star Wars shorts and an epic crossover with The Simpsons.

According to the press release, Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap is a new Star Wars-inspired short, which will bring the characters of Star Wars to the fictional town of Springfield. This will be the first of several shorts from The Simpsons which will release throughout the year, paying tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands and titles.

If The Simpsons aren't your favorite thing in the world, don't fret! Disney+ will also have two new shorts that will take you on a virtual vacation and allow you to explore some of your favorite vehicles from a galaxy far far away. Plus, the brand new animated series The Bad Batch premieres tomorrow too!

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have also commissioned original artwork which has already taken over the Disney+ streaming service, which is a first for the platform. A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created gorgeous illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies, series, and characters — bringing them to life in their own unique styles. This artwork will be featured on Disney+ until May 9th and can be purchased through Amazon.

The new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning May 4, 2021 at 12:00am PT.

Star Wars Day Line-Up

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’”

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

“Star Wars Biomes”

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.