During today's The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day event, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the future of the franchise and frankly, it's incredible.

Just when Star Wars fans found themselves mourning a Christmas without a

film, Disney delivered with an astonishing slate of upcoming Star Wars projects geared towards their new direct-to-consumer pivot. A lot of the Investor Day discussions seemed centered around using data analysis and viewership patterns to help creators create shows that cater to their audiences and today's event revealed a smorgasbord of new Star Wars content to pick and choose from.

Check out a quick rundown on all of the latest projects Star Wars fans can expect on the horizon.

Rogue Squadron (2023)

For anyone who read the Star Wars Expanded Universe books back in the day, the name “Rogue Squadron” should sound awfully familiar.

In 1996, Michael A. Stackpole authored the book X-Wing: Rogue Squadron, the first of the X-Wing Series and now it seems that Lucasfilm has given it new wings. Landing Christmas Day 2023, beloved Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman: 1984 writer-director Patty Jenkins is set to soar into a new generation of starfighter pilots, as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing and high-speed thrill-ride that will push Star Wars into a future era.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The previously announced Obi-Wan Kenobi series just got even more incredible. Kathleen Kennedy announced that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Darth Vader in the forthcoming series. Set just ten years after Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker's fateful duel on Mustafar, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be helmed by Deborah Chow. Most recently, Chow directed two of the most memorable episodes of The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to begin production in London in March of 2021.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano in a new limited series with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau at the helm. Dawson appeared in Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, bringing Ahsoka Tano to live-action for the first time following seven seasons of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where Ahsoka Tano was voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

Speculation circled following Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano's appearance in The Mandalorian, leading some to believe that Bo-Katan and the Nite Owls may also make an appearance in the Ahsoka spin-off, but nothing has been confirmed.

If Ahsoka picks up where The Mandalorian left off, who should play Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Rangers of the New Republic

Along with the limited series Ahsoka project, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also in the process of creating another new live-action series which is set within the same era as The Mandalorian. Very little is known about Rangers of the New Republic outside of the fact that it will intersect with future stories set within the same timeline.

This backdoor spin-off was hinted at in Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian, when Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) arrived on Nevarro to question Greef Karga about the explosion at the Imperial base. In a following scene, Carson introduced the idea that the New Republic was actively looking for recruits, fueling speculation about what Rangers of the New Republic will focus on.

Managing Editor's Note: There are no names currently attached to this project, but the Trans Rights are Human Rights: This is the Way fundraiser remains open until December 20, 2020.

Andor (2022)

Feast your eyes on the sizzle reel for one of the most anticipated series coming to Disney+. Andor is set to be a tense, nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, one of the co-writers on Rogue One. The series started production in London just a few weeks ago, but the reel gives fans a great taste of what to expect and the artwork looks incredible.

Diego Luna returns as Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, as well as an executive producer of the series. Luna will be joined by a new cast of characters portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, with Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

If you're still reeling from the loss of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, you will be happy to find a few familiar faces in the trailer of The Bad Batch and some newly familiar faces. Seriously, was that Fennec Shand?

The series is set to follow the Bad Batch as the grapple with the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. The animated series is set to take fans through the tumultuous post-Clone War era, as the genetically altered clones handle the rapidly changing galaxy around them. Somehow, Palpatine managed to turn up in the trailer too.

Lando Calrissian

The Dear White People writer-director Justin Simien is set to develop a Lando Calrissian. Little else is known about the project, although Disney is referring to it as an “event series”.

The Acolyte

Emmy Award-nominated Russian Doll creator is at the helm for the brand new Star Wars series set during the final days of the High Republic. The Acolyte is set to be a mystery-thriller, bringing fans all of the galaxy's shadowy secrets and dark side powers emerging during this era.

The High Republic era is a new era for Star Wars and is part of the forthcoming series of books and comics set to hit shelves in 2021. You can see the first hints of The High Republic in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge on Oculus Quest.

Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology collection, featuring short Star Wars films through the lens of the world's most talented anime creators. The series will feature ten visions from the leading Japanese anime studios.

A Droid Story

Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic are joining forces to develop an epic animated journey featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO in the aptly named series A Droid Story.

Untitled Taika Waititi Film

Rounding out the incredible list of upcoming Lucasfilm projects is the currently Untitled Taika Waititi film. Waititi has received critical acclaim for his writing and directing, including an Academy Award win for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Waititi also voiced IG-11 in The Mandalorian and directed Chapter 8 of the series.

Very little is known about the direction of his Star Wars film, but the styling of the logo, featured as Kennedy discussed the project, seems very on-brand for Waititi. Anyone else reminded of the Boba Fett animated feature in The Star Wars Holiday Special?

What upcoming Star Wars project are you most excited for? Were there any series you were expecting them to announce, but they didn't?