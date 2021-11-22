Top 25 Places To Buy Discount Gift Cards Online

Gift cards are among the most popular gifts for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. When you give it to someone, you are sure that they will get something they want. With the holiday season just around the corner, let’s look at some of the best places you can buy discount gift cards online!

Top 25 Places To Buy Gift Cards Online

Buying gift cards online can be time-consuming. So to help you with this, here are the top 25 places to buy a gift card online. Browse through them and choose which one best suits your needs.

1. Rakuten

Previously known by the name Ebates, Rakuten is similar to most wholesale platforms. However, it allows retail stores to list their product on their shopping portal and will enable you to get massive cashback in the form of gift cards. You can also purchase discounted gift cards from several retailers currently listed on their portal.

To do so, you need to set up an account with Rakuten. Then, simply sign up and navigate to the retailer you want to buy from using the Rakuten shopping portal. It allows the retailer to identify that the platform has referred you and you’ve just earned yourself a cashback.

Afterward, Rakuten sends you an email informing you that if you get the cashback in the form of a gift card, you will be able to get more. That’s a great deal.

2. Swagbucks

If you have looked into ways of earning money online, you are probably aware of Swagbucks. It is one of the largest online survey companies that has been recognized by large media enterprises such as the New York Times. Swagbucks allows you to get gift cards by filling out surveys, watching videos, or doing some online shopping.

For every completed task, Swagbucks offers you points that can be redeemed via Paypal or in the form of gift cards.

3. Raise

Raise has one of the vastest collections of unused gift cards, ranging from game stores to some of the most well-known brands such as Amazon, eBay, Kohl’s, and TJ Maxx. So if you have been on the lookout to buy gift cards online at a discount, simply go to their website, register, and look through their catalog.

Raise also allows you to compare different gift cards and determine which one will provide you the most value or which would be a better holiday gift.

4. GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com is the biggest online retailer that deals with gift cards only. It has been one of the top 5000 most successful eCommerce ventures in the country. This website is like the mecca of gift cards as it has listed discounted gift cards from over 100 retailers, some of which are very well-known brands.

GiftCards.com also allows you to get a virtual MasterCard or Visa gift card, enabling you to go on an online shopping spree without needing to get a hold of a credit card and take on debt.

5. Amazon

Amazon has everything. From your daily household necessities to cars, property, and yes, gift cards as well. Amazon offers discounted gift cards from the broadest array of stores and brands on the internet.

Of course, you can also get Amazon gift cards on Amazon. You can choose which gift card deals you want to get, and if you have an Amazon Credit Card, you can save money on Gift Card purchases.

6. GiftDeals

With up to 35% off, GiftDeals (formerly Cardpool) offers customers a variety of discount gift cards from reputable retailers. GiftDeals also gives you a choice to purchase physical gift cards that would get mailed to you in 3 to 7 business days.

You can also purchase electronic gift cards that can be printed out and used at a physical store. The platform also has a referral program wherein you refer a friend to the website by entering their email address along with yours, and you can get $5.

7. CardCash

If you want to buy gift cards listed by other users, CardCash would be the largest online exchange platform. CardCash has grown to be a gift card giant on the internet with partners from Walmart, Amazon, Starbucks, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

With discounted gift cards from more than 100 retailers, you can buy physical or electronic gift cards for almost all listed retailers. The website also provides customers with free shipping, and your gift cards will arrive between 3 to 5 working days.

8. eBay

Almost everything is available on eBay, and gift cards are no exception. Starting as an online platform for old and used goods, eBay has ever since branched off into all walks of life, and gift cards are one of them.

So if you want to get your hands on online gift cards from a specific store, be sure to swing by eBay. If a store ever offers vouchers or cards, eBay is sure to have them. However, we suggest that you be careful when using eBay, as you would be dealing with individual sellers with no purchase protection from the platform.

9. GiftCardRescue

GiftCardRescue is a well-known name in the industry. If you are looking for gift cards from big-name retailers like Lowe’s and Urban Outfitters, GiftCardRescue is the place to look. They have more than 400 big brands listed on its website. That ensures that you can find the best items from the biggest brands nowadays.

If the worth of your order is more than $500, shipping is free. The website also provides a 60 days purchase guarantee.

10. Gift Card Granny

Gift Card Granny has the most extensive online catalog when it comes to listing known brands. In addition, the website offers an astonishing 1000+ retailers ranging from small businesses to full-blown corporations.

Gift Card Granny does not sell and deliver the cards itself but helps buyers get in touch with sellers from across the country. After purchasing one of the biggest sites in the industry called Gift Card Castle, this platform got a lot of publicity and was mentioned by Fox News and Good Morning America.

11. CardHub

A website formed mainly for credit or debit cards, Cardhub has a fair listing of gift cards and offers services to America, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Additionally, there are gift cards present on the website that you can find with up to 50% discount. So if you live in any of these countries, be sure to check them out.

12. ABC Gift Cards

Whether it’s Amazon or Calvin, ABC Gift Cards has it all. With a user-friendly interface, free shipping, and buyers protection, ABC Gift Cards has made its way to our list as one of the best places to buy gift cards online.

The platform offers a wide variety of high-end suppliers, and you can find gift cards with up to a 50% discount.

13. EJ Gift Cards

EJ gift cards are among the most well-known gift card retailers over the internet, where you can find gift cards. You can find gift cards from small-time businesses or huge business giants right on their platform and have them delivered to your address.

14. Gyft

Unlike most entries on this list, Gyft has its mobile app! Meaning you can buy, sell, or electronically send gift cards to your loved ones quickly and efficiently. Gyft has a very impressive listing of brands on their website, including but not limited to Amazon, Nike, Sephora, Macy’s, Target, Bloomingdales, Starbucks, and iTunes.

Additionally, there are promotional packages throughout the year that allow you to buy gift cards at a discounted price.

15. Restaurant.com

What if, this holiday, you want to let your loved ones get a meal at their favorite restaurant? With Restaurant.com, you can buy restaurant gift certificates from some of the most renowned restaurants in the country, including Gallo Nero 1, Cara Mia, La Carbonara, and Aleo.

You can buy physical gift cards or electronic ones to print out and use at these restaurants’ outlets. The website also provides you with the menu of the restaurants, their location, and reviews to make sure you can make the right decision.

16. Gift Card Subreddit

Whatever you are looking for, Reddit has it all. And gift cards are no exception. There are countless subreddits over the internet made entirely to buy and sell gift cards. However, if you opt for this option, make sure you are careful when purchasing a gift card online.

17. TheCardCloset

If you want a gift card urgently, TheCardCloset is your safest bet. Mainly dealing in electronic and e-gift cards, TheCardCloset has some of the biggest businesses listed, such as Amazon, eBay, iTunes, Google Play, Steam, Xbox, and more.

And the best part is, as soon as you make the purchase, you get the gift card in less than 5 minutes!

18. GiftCardMall

The thing that helps GiftCardMall stand out from the competition is the availability of gift cards for Airbnb. So if you are looking to travel and want lodging savings, save up on some of these gift cards from the website, and you’re set.

However, the website does provide a lot more retailers you can buy gift cards from, such as Amazon, eBay, Apple, Macy’s, and many more.

19. PCGameSupply

If you are looking for gift cards for games on platforms such as Steam, Xbox, Apple Store, Google Play, visit PCGameSupply. They offer gift cards with different price ranges. Because at the end of the day, what would be a better present for someone that loves to play games.

20. eGifter

If you have been looking for an absolute secure way of buying gift cards, eGifter is a fantastic platform that provides complete security to your purchases. You can be confident that you get your gift card after making the payment. You can buy gift cards worth more than $3,000 without a worry with eGifter.

The website also has many businesses from which you can get a gift card, such as Sephora, Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Adidas, Nordstrom, eBay, and Domino’s.

21. Ibotta

Ibotta allows you to earn cashback in the form of gift cards while you shop for your everyday groceries. All you need to do is download the app, get your account set up and browse through the 350 retail stores listed on the app. Then, select an offer posted on the app, and upload your receipt.

You would be able to claim your cashback through Paypal or opt for a gift card instead.

22. Gift Card Spread

Gift Card Spread is a buy-and-sell platform that does not offer cashback or bundles. To buy a gift card, just go to their website, and filter through hundreds of cards based on prices, stores, card types, or categories. They also have a 60-day return policy to check your gift card balance and ensure no discrepancies.

If anything is wrong with the card, you can send it back, and it’s fully refundable.

23. Gameflip

Another website that deals in video games gift cards is Gameflip. If you have loved ones that are gaming fans, getting them a Steam, Xbox, Apple, or Google Play gift card might just make their day this holiday season. They also provide you with a mobile app to make your browsing experience more streamlined.

The app works similarly to most eCommerce platforms. Browse to the listing you like, read through the seller’s reviews, and buy away. Gameflip also provides customers with buyer protection to ensure you have a fantastic buying experience.

24. MyGiftCardsPlus

MyGiftCardsPlus, similar to most of these platforms, allows you to buy gift cards from more than 100 retailers listed on their website.

What makes them different is that they have collaborated with SwagBucks and offer SB points as rebates. It means that with the MyGiftCardsPlus purchase, you can earn SB points to turn into additional gift cards. Neat, right!

25. Costco

The wholesale giant Costco offers something even better, a discount gift card. You would also be able to buy cards in bulk if you like, which might be the perfect gift for your employees if you are a business owner. Costco has a vast array of businesses they cater to. You will be able to find offers from restaurants, fitness centers, travel, hotels, retail businesses, and much more.

Conclusion – Buy Gift Cards Online

Buying gift cards is a sure bet when thinking of gift-giving during the holiday season. With the power of technology, you can purchase an online gift card from some of your favorite stores without leaving the house. You just need to browse and check which one can give you the best bang for your buck.

So what are you waiting for? The holidays are just around the corner, so start browsing and get those best gift cards now!

Featured Image Credit:Freepik.