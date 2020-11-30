Whether you’re a big Destiny player or an Amazon Prime member, there’s a great deal you should know about next time you head to the Tower.

Through Prime Gaming, previously known as Twitch Prime, players can access special in-game perks and rewards for a variety of popular titles — just for having a Prime subscription. A new membership will cost you $12.99 a month, or $119 annually, after a free 30-day trial.

From there, you can link your Bungie.net and Amazon accounts to access monthly “loot drops,” which you’ll have to claim manually once a month on Prime Gaming’s Destiny 2 landing page.

Right now, Prime Gaming members can unlock a new exotic bundle with a handful of great cosmetic items. Once you’ve claimed the loot drop in your browser, head to Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar to pick up your freebies.

The “Unchained” exotic emote, from the current Season of the Hunt, will let your Guardian break free of icy Stasis energy for dramatic effect — perfect for goofing off in the Crucible or making friends in the Tower. And it’s appropriate for winter.

You’ll also get the Regal Howl exotic sparrow, the Transpose JT-24-X exotic jumpship, and a legendary “Arch” shell for your Ghost.

This is definitely one of the better reward bundles Prime has offered in recent months, so it’s worth considering if you’re tired of looking at the same old ship you were flying last season.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launched November 10 on Game Pass, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. A free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles is scheduled to go live on December 8.