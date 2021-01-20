Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is not headed to Xbox Game Pass, despite Microsoft's confirmation that it would be added to the subscription service. The news started making the rounds after the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account told a commenter that Fall Guys “is coming” to the service.

After Tom Warren of The Verge shared the potential news, Devolver stepped in to say “that's incorrect,” later confirming that there are “no plans” to bring Fall Guys to Xbox Game Pass.

There are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 20, 2021

The official Fall Guys Twitter account later tweeted “sorry — there has been a bit of a mixup — Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass!”

Sorry – there has been a bit of a mixup – Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass! — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 20, 2021

While this is seemingly disappointing, a similar situation occurred in 2020 with regards to Control — a game that is, in fact, coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in January 2021. Microsoft's Phil Spencer seemingly confirmed that Control would be headed to the service, but Remedy Entertainment, the game's developer, stated (via VGC) “the information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time.”

All of this is to say that, despite Devolver shutting down the news that Fall Guys would come to Xbox Game Pass, the game could still be added to the service later on. As shown with Control, there is precedent for Microsoft making a confirmation — a developer denying the claim — and the game ending up on Game Pass later on.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is not available on Xbox and while Devolver states that the game won't come to Xbox Game Pass, that doesn't mean it won't come to Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, in general. Though, at this time, there is no official confirmation one way or another. Fall Guys first launched on PS4 and PC in August 2020 and garnered critical and commercial success.

Source: Devolver Digital