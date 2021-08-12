DC’s Titans Season 3 immediately jumps off the deep end with something that fans of the comic books were certainly expecting, but may not have predicted to occur so soon. After that, it just snowballs into an epic storyline that proves that they are not playing around this season. The Titans are back in Gotham, and so are some new to the show villains – and things are going to get brutal.

DC’s Titans Season 3 Wastes No Time Proving It Is The Best Season Yet

Warning: spoilers for DC’s Titans Season 3 (Episodes 1, 2, and 3) ahead.

It has been known for some time now that Jason Todd (Curran Walters) would find a new alter ego in DC’s Titans Season 3. Fans currently know him as Robin, but he becomes Red Hood, however, it happens a lot faster than most expected. Within the first few minutes of episode one he is murdered by Joker in an abandoned Amusement Park.

This shocking event is the first of many to follow in the first three episodes of the new season. After learning of Jason’s death, Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen), AKA Batman is not OK. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), AKA Nightwing comes back to Gotham to check on him and it is very clear that he not handling it well. Of course, in true Bruce Wayne fashion, he goes inside himself with his feelings and tries to pretend like nothing has happened.

Fans see Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) join the show as Dick goes to ask her for help with Bruce. She points out that he has always been like this, and there is nothing they can do to change it. At dinner she even calls him out, saying that he is just as bad as the Joker, and not good for Gotham. This really gets to him because he heads to Arkham to kill joker himself, before leaving town and telling Dick to be a better Batman.

He does this the only way he knows how, bringing the Titans in, securing the setting of Gotham for the majority of the season. Kory Anders (Anna Diop), AKA Starfire, is having some serious problems, but she is not sure why. At first, she thinks that it might be grief from losing her friend Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) recently, but things just keep getting worse. She is having blackouts where she cannot control herself, and is even attacking her friends. This is something that is sure to be figured out sooner than later, however, the first three episodes are reserved for mostly setting up Red Hood.

In the second episode, Red Hood comes to town and he immediately gets the crime lords to work for him by killing all of their second in command – and delivering their heads at a meeting. When one of them tries to question him, he shoots him the head, proving just how brutal he is. Something he takes to a whole new level in episode three.

But before that, fans will get to see him mess with Dick a little bit, leaving clues to his whereabouts. Unable to figure them out, Barbara explains that Bruce brought on Dr. Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), AKA Scarecrow to consult on profiling cases. Dick is clearly very unhappy about that, considering he is an insane villain, but heads off to see him nonetheless, determined to discover Red Hood’s identity and location. Scarecrow is fantastic from the start, delivering an oddly chilling performance, and showing fans that Red Hood isn’t the only villain this season. He helps Dick out a little bit, giving him just enough information, but still seemingly holding his cards close to his chest.

Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson), AKA Hawk and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly), AKA Dove also find their way to Gotham to help the team out, and things are still very tense between them after their breakup. Hank is clearly still in love with Dawn, and she is not having any of it.

Eventually Red Hood and Nightwing meet in a pretty fantastic showdown, that is complete with hand-to-hand combat and some one-liner quips that actually work – something that usually doesn’t with the Titans writing. During the fight, Red Hood’s helmet gets cracked and Jason’s face is exposed, completely surprising Dick. Jason says his new name is Red Hood, before disappearing.

The start of episode three shows Dick digging up Jason’s grace and confirming that yes, the body is gone. He then goes to the Titans and tells them what happened – shocking everyone. They spend some time trying to figure out who could be behind this, and how Jason could have been brought back to life. Seems like another trip to Scarecrow in order to get some answers.

Hank receives a call from Jason, who tells him that he needs help and to please not involve any of the others. Right in these moments is when Curran Walters shows what an amazing actor he is, and why he steals so much of the opening episodes of the season. Jason is crying in an abandoned warehouse explaining that he doesn’t know why he is doing this, and he doesn’t know what is happening to him. He convinces Hank to break his phone and drive to an abandoned gym all alone. He gets him to strip naked and swim in a pool, before he knocks him out, dressed as Red Hood.

That is just the beginning though as Red Hood has put a bomb inside of Hank and sent him back to the Titans. Conner uses his powers to look into Hank and learn that there is no way to remove this without killing him. The most twisted part about it is that it is not counting down minutes, it is counting down heartbeats. Red Hood calls Dick and says that he will stop the device and allow it to be removed – if they steal $50 million in gold bars from Gotham.

Of course, this is not a very Titans thing to do, and he says no, before trying to find another way to deal with Red Hood. Meanwhile, Kory goes to see Barbara at Gotham PD and check out the footage from the morgue, seeing if there are any hints to how Jason came back from the dead.

After discovering the bomb is Wayne-tech, Conner reads the manual and begins working on a deactivation device. The problem is there needs to be a 0% chance of error, and it is going to take a lot of time for him to do it. The point of this is to create a lot of tension throughout the episode. Putting a time limit on everything raises the intensity level, and keeps viewers sucked in. This episode is by far the best of the three – especially the ending.

Dawn becomes Hank’s caretaker for the episode and puts him on beta-blockers to slow his heart rate. The two spend a lot of time reconnecting, and it becomes clear that she still loves him too when faced with the thought of losing him. This is when she decides she can’t wait around for Conner anymore and she heads out to steal the gold bars herself, and get Red Hood to save Hank.

When she turns them over, things don’t go according to plan though. Superhero 101, never trust a supervillain. Red Hood gives her a gun instead of deactivating the device, telling her that she needs to kill him in order to save Hank. He has also left breadcrumbs for Dick to find his way to the same place, causing the two of them to fight. Dick says there has to be another way, and that Jason wants Dawn to shoot him, so she most definitely should not.

In the final few moments of the episode, Conner completes the successful device, and Dawn pulls the trigger on the gun. Conner is just steps away from Hank when he explodes and dies because of what Dawn did. Viewers are shown the reactions of every Titan, all who are visibly upset of course, over their friends death.

These first three episodes are sure to leave fans begging for more, and solidifies that Red Hood is here, he is brutal, and he is not to be messed with. We can’t wait to see what he does next – and how the Titans are going to handle it.

DC’s Titans Season 3 is just getting better and better by the episode. There is still some cheesy dialogue and poor writing, but it is a vast improvement over previous seasons. The same goes for the fighting choreography. Bringing in two new villains that both cause chills to run down spines is genius. Scarecrow and Red Hood are great additions to the show, and are sure to cause some chaos in Gotham.

DC’s Titans drops new episodes on HBO Max every Thursday at 3am ET beginning 8/12.