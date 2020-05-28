DC Reveals First Look at The New #OwnVoices Story ‘Nubia: Real One’

Can you be a hero…if society doesn’t see you as a person?

DC has released a preview of Nubia: Real One, the upcoming #OwnVoices story that puts a fresh twist on the story of Nubia, Wonder Woman’s twin sister. Nubia was created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck in 1973, when she debuted in Wonder Woman (vol. 1) Issue #204.

She has appeared at various points throughout the run of Wonder Woman, but never as the titular character of her own story. Writer L.L. McKinney and cartoonist Robyn Smith have brought a powerful young black woman to the forefront of the story that follows Nubia's life in high school as she navigates a world filled with racial injustice, school violence, and other timely issues.

Her Story

Nubia has always been a little bit…different. As a baby, she showcased Amazonian strength by pushing over a tree to rescue her neighbor’s cat. But, despite Nubia’s similar abilities, the world has no problem telling her that she’s no Wonder Woman. And even if she was, they wouldn’t want her.

Every time she comes to the rescue, she's reminded of how people see her: as a threat. Her moms do their best to keep her safe, but Nubia can’t deny the fire within her, even if she’s a little awkward about it sometimes. Even if it means people assume the worst.

When Nubia’s best friend, Quisha, is threatened by a boy who thinks he owns the town, Nubia will risk it all— her safety, her home, and her crush on that cute kid in English class — to become the hero society tells her she isn’t.

From the witty and powerful voice behind A Blade So Black, L. L. McKinney, and with endearing and expressive art by Robyn Smith, comes a vital story for today about equality, identity, and kicking it with your squad.

About the Author

L. L. McKinney is an advocate for equality and inclusion in publishing, and the creator of the hashtag #WhatWoCWritersHear. Elle’s also a gamer, Blerd, and adamant Hei Hei stan living in Kansas. Her works include the Nightmare-Verse books, starting with the A Blade So Black trilogy, the upcoming Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood as presented by Serialbox, Broken Wish of the Mirror novels by Disney, and the Jane Eyre reimagining Escaping Mr. Rochester.

About the Artist

Robyn Smith is a Jamaican cartoonist currently based in NYC. She has an MFA from the Center for Cartoon Studies and has worked on comics for the Seven Days newspaper, College Humor, and The Nib. She’s best known for her minicomic The Saddest Angriest Black Girl in Town and for illustrating Jamila Rowser’s comic Wash Day. Besides comics, she spends most of her time watching American sitcoms and holding on to dreams of returning home, to the ocean.

Nubia: Real One is available to preorder now and debuts everywhere books are sold on February 2, 2021, just in time for Black History Month.