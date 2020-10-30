Earlier this month, we told you all about DC's Future State and now we get to share with you a sneak peek at L. L. McKinney and Alitha Martinez's Future State team-up.
DC Future State is a two-month, line-wide event that begins in January. Fans will get a glimpse at the possible futures of the DC universe, exploring the enduring legacy of DC Super Heroes — and that includes Nubia.
One of the previously announced comic books included Immortal Wonder Woman, which launches in January. The two-issue comic book will feature two stories: Immortal Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Jen Bartel; and Nubia by L. L. McKinney, Alitha E. Martinez, and Mark Morales.
L. L. McKinney, recently tweeted out the first look at Martinez's stunning design for Nubia.
McKinney also has a forthcoming DC graphic novel, Nubia: The Real One, which is set to release in February of 2021.
