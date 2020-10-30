Earlier this month, we told you all about DC's Future State and now we get to share with you a sneak peek at L. L. McKinney and Alitha Martinez's Future State team-up.

DC Future State is a two-month, line-wide event that begins in January. Fans will get a glimpse at the possible futures of the DC universe, exploring the enduring legacy of DC Super Heroes — and that includes Nubia.

One of the previously announced comic books included Immortal Wonder Woman, which launches in January. The two-issue comic book will feature two stories: Immortal Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Jen Bartel; and Nubia by L. L. McKinney, Alitha E. Martinez, and Mark Morales.

L. L. McKinney, recently tweeted out the first look at Martinez's stunning design for Nubia.

So many @DCComics fans have been waiting for this one, so let’s. GO! Daughter of Hippolyta.

Sister to Diana.

Princess of the Amazons.

And now? Wonder Woman. Nubia as who she was in all her original glory. Y’all know I HAD to bring our girl to the main stage. #DCFutureState! pic.twitter.com/fk1xWcuxE5 — LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) October 30, 2020

McKinney also has a forthcoming DC graphic novel, Nubia: The Real One, which is set to release in February of 2021.

Last Updated on October 30, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt