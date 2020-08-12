DC Comics Debuts New ‘Sweet Tooth’ Miniseries on November 3rd

Fans of Sweet Tooth, the series hailed as Mad Max meets Bambi, which ran under DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 2009 to 2013, will be pleased to learn that a brand new Sweet Tooth miniseries will debut in November!
DC Comics Revives Sweet Tooth
The critically acclaimed international bestseller, Jeff Lemire reunites with colorist José Villarubia to bring fans the next chapter in the saga of DC’s beloved comic series Sweet Tooth! The six-issue post-apocalyptic fantasy miniseries featuring the bizarre, haunting, Sweet Tooth hits shelves November 3rd.
Once upon a time, there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods. Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.
Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like feature wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive.
They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids.
Sweet Tooth: The Return is no re-hash of the original series, but rather a bold re-imagining of the Sweet Tooth mythology; taking elements of the original series and remixing them into something familiar, but totally new.
A divided world. A planet long ago past the point of devastation. And at the center of it all, a child who didn’t ask to be born into any of this, but who has no choice but to try and forge some life for himself.
His visions and dreams may not be real at all…they may just be fiction. But they are hope. And sometimes hope is enough.
New issues will ship monthly and the series will carry DC’s Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers 17+. For more information on this series visit the DC Comics website.
Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.