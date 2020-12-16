Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, that red and blue streak in the sky above Metropolis is Superman and he's bringing with him a fresh new vision on one of DC Comics' most beloved characters.

Today, DC Comics announced the debut issue of their new Superman anthology mini-series, Superman: Red & Blue. The first issue of the six-issue mini-series includes stories written by John Ridley, with art by Steve Lieber, and more.

For fans of the iconic Eisner Award-winning Batman: Black & White anthology series, DC Comics readers will enjoy the exciting new Superman: Red & Blue anthology. The mini-series is slated to bring fresh new visions of the Man of Steel, by featuring stores by the comics' most innovative storytellers and paring Superman back to his two most signature colors — red and blue.