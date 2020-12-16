Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, that red and blue streak in the sky above Metropolis is Superman and he's bringing with him a fresh new vision on one of DC Comics' most beloved characters.
Today, DC Comics announced the debut issue of their new Superman anthology mini-series, Superman: Red & Blue. The first issue of the six-issue mini-series includes stories written by John Ridley, with art by Steve Lieber, and more.
For fans of the iconic Eisner Award-winning Batman: Black & White anthology series, DC Comics readers will enjoy the exciting new Superman: Red & Blue anthology. The mini-series is slated to bring fresh new visions of the Man of Steel, by featuring stores by the comics' most innovative storytellers and paring Superman back to his two most signature colors — red and blue.
Superman: Red & Blue
To start things off in March’s Superman: Red & Blue #1, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State’s Mister Miracle) and Steve Lieber (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain.
Plus, writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of Superman’s early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today! And Marguerite Bennett (DC Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson (The Sandman, Black Orchid) give us a tale of teenage Clark Kent, while Dan Watters and Dani, the team behind Coffin Bound, bring us an outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen!
Superman: Red & Blue #1 (of 6), featuring 40 pages of stories by Marguerite Bennett, Wes Craig, Dani, Brandon Easton, Clayton Henry, Steve Lieber, John Ridley, Jill Thompson and Dan Watters, retails at $5.99 with a cover by Gary Frank and variant covers by Lee Bermejo and Yoshitaka Amano. Superman: Red & Blue will ship monthly beginning on March 9 in DC's Prestige Format binding.
For more information on Superman, Metropolis, and the World’s Greatest Super Heroes, visit DC’s website.