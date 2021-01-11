If you're looking for a fun way to share STEM with the middle graders in your life, look no further than DC Comic's upcoming Flash Facts graphic novel.

DC has released the full Batman chapter, “If You Can't Take the Heat,” of Flash Facts. The story, written by twin brothers Varian Johnson and Darian Johnson is illustrated by Vic Regis and features Batman demonstrating 3-D printing in a kid-friendly way. The middle-grade graphic novel anthology hits stores on February 2, 2021. Curated by Big Bang Theory star and scientist Mayim Bialik, the anthology features a collection of short stories by an all-star roster of writers and artists.

Flash Facts is a lighthearted middle-grade graphic novel anthology set to debut on February 2, 2021. Geared toward readers ages 8-12, this collection of short stories is curated by award-winning actress and author Mayim Bialik and aligns with Next Generation Science Standards, providing a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives.

Check back soon for a full review of DC Comic's Flash Facts.