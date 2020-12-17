Following DC Comic's show-stopping Future State two month event at the start of the year, Nightwing will return with a new creative team at the helm.

Nightwing will return in March, with Batgirl at his side as the New York Times bestselling Injustice and Suicide Squad team of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring new tales to the beloved sidekick's story. Dick Grayson's drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger as Nightwing #78 picks up after DC's Future State event.

“Despite, awkwardly, killing him twice (in Injustice and DCeased),” said Taylor, “I'm a huge Nightwing fan. And I couldn't be more excited to take on a hero I’ve always considered a DC A-lister. Our series is about showing that. It’s about putting Dick Grayson back on that pedestal where he belongs.”

“It’s also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way,” continued Taylor. “Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue.”

In Taylor and Redondo’s Nightwing run, Blüdhaven has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco, which can’t be good for DC’s first sidekick and former Robin—but is it good for Blüdhaven? When Nightwing enlists Batgirl’s help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

“I’m not holding anything back from this project,” said Redondo. “Nightwing means kinetic potential, evolution, and a positive assertiveness more than any other character I’ve worked on…and that’s the kind of hero we all need right now. Working with Tom on Nightwing is the perfect evolution for us as a team! We have incredible ideas for Dick Grayson’s new adventures.”

And appearing in the first issue of Taylor and Redondo’s new Nightwing comic is a potential new sidekick for Dick Grayson—a three-legged puppy that he shields from harm in Blüdhaven’s alleys! Will Nightwing adopt this nameless mutt? And will she warm fan’s hearts as fast as Nightwing kicks her tormentor’s butts? Meet her for the first time on March 16 in Nightwing #78!

“This is the perfect time for a Nightwing story,” concluded Taylor. “It’s the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good standing with the underrepresented, and pushing back against corruption and greed.”

Nightwing #78, written by Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) with art and cover by Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad), color by Adriano Lucas, lettering by Wes Abbott, edited by Jessica Chrn, featuring a variant cover by Skan, takes Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!

For more information on Nightwing, Batgirl, and the World’s Greatest Super Heroes, visit DC’s website.