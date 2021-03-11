Pride month is right around the corner and DC Comics has something spectacular planned to celebrate the franchise's most popular LGBTQIA+ characters.

DC Comics announced DC Pride today, which is an 80-page anthology comic featuring their most notable LGBTQIA+ characters across the DC Universe and Crush & Lobo. The eight-issue Crush & Lobo miniseries will begin on June 1st, written by Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) with art by Amancay Nahuelpan (Nightwing, Wonder Woman). DC Pride launches June 8th, alongside a series of nine Pride-themed variant covers that will showcase DC's top characters, designed by the comic book industry's leading artists.

Wondering if your favorite character will make a cameo in June? DC Comics released a list of the upcoming titles, creative teams, and characters whose stories they'll be delving into for DC Pride.

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

In the press release, DC Comics also announced their upcoming Pride-themed variant covers which will showcase DC’s leading characters through the month of June. If you're a fan of Batman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Superman, or Wonder Woman you won't want to miss out on these gorgeous new covers.

DC’s Pride plans aren’t just limited to the month of June! Crush & Lobo by Tamaki and Nahuelpan, spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy, will debut with a cover by Kris Anka, a Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani, a 1:25 ratio variant by Christian Ward, plus an exclusive Dan Hipp team variant for participating retailers.

The new eight-issue miniseries will run from June 2021 to January 2022 as Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it’s time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?

DC also announced that they are publishing the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Suicide Squad: Bad Blood by Tom Taylor (Injustice: Gods Among Us) and Bruno Redondo (Nightwing) on April 27, DC’s gothic LGBTQIA+ romance Poison Ivy: Thorns by Kody Keplinger (The DUFF) and Sara Kipin on June 1, and Mariko Tamaki and Yoshi Yoshitani’s highly anticipated YA graphic novel, I Am Not Starfire, will publish on July 27 as part of the publisher’s overall Pride plans in 2021. Lois Lane by Greg Rucka and Mike Perkins, Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell and You Brought Me The Ocean by Alex Sánchez and Julie Maroh have also been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards in 2021!

Check out DC Comics' website to find out more about their plans for Pride Month.