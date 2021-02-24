CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077 just can't catch a break. The Polish developer has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's February 2021 patch 1.2 has been delayed due to the recent cyber attack that hit the company earlier this year. CD Projekt RED made the announcement of the update's delay on Twitter today, which you can see below.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

The studio explains that it “dearly” wanted to deliver patch 1.2 this month, but now aims for it to go live sometime in March 2021. According to the developer, the patch will go ” beyond any” of its previous updates.

CD Projekt RED said on Twitter “We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.”

In January 2021, the studio released an apology for the way the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were handled, and offered a roadmap that outlined the plans for the game's future. As part of the roadmap, it was revealed that patches would come early in 2021, along with free DLC in the summer, followed by the free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020 after numerous delays. The game was in rough shape, particularly on consoles, and was heavily criticized for its glitches, bugs, and overall lack of polish.

It was in such a terrible state, that Sony actually pulled the game from the PlayStation Store and to this day cannot be purchased from the digital storefront. It's still available on Xbox, though it features a warning label stating that it might not work as intended.

Now that patch 1.2 has been delayed, it's possible the rest of the plans outlined in the roadmap might shift, though CD Projekt RED has not specified if this is the case. We'll keep an eye on the game's development and patch release schedule.

Source: CD Projekt RED