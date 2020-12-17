After a weeklong dispute over refunds, Sony has doubled back and will now offer customers their money back on Cyberpunk 2077 purchases. Even more unprecedented is that the game has been pulled from the digital store, meaning it will temporarily be unavailable to purchase on PS4 or PS5. It's unclear when Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to purchase again, but it has been removed “until further notice,” according to Sony. Though, keep in mind, if you own it on PlayStation already, it will not be removed from your account. This just means you cannot purchase it for the time being.

Sony will be removing Cyberpunk 2077 for purchase on PSN until further notice https://t.co/266MxUrKHj pic.twitter.com/B6OPq3yGeZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 18, 2020

In a Tweet from the official Ask PlayStation account, Sony said “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund,” and offers this link for those looking to get their money back. This news comes on the heels of a tumultuous week for CD Projekt RED, as many reviewers and consumers have expressed their disappointment with the console edition of the game — due mostly to abysmal technical performance.

Earlier this week, we covered just how the game's poor reception hurts not only consumers and the developer, but critics, small businesses, and the customer service reps on behalf of digital storefronts. At least now, those in charge of processing refunds will have a load lifted since consumers can easily get their money back without pushback from the distributor.

It's practically unheard of for a game to be pulled from the digital store — especially one of this caliber. Earlier this week, it was also reported that the game's poor performance caused CD Projekt RED's shares to plummet, costing the founders over $1 billion. It's ultimately a good thing that PlayStation players can now acquire a Cyberpunk 2077 refund, but it's clear that after this week, CD Projekt RED has lost a lot of the good will it once had.