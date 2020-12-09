CD Projekt Red’s massive open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is going live around the world, and it’s a lot to take in. You’ll choose a “lifepath” to inform your character’s backstory and worldview, design V’s appearance, and then rendezvous with Jackie Welles to do a job. If you choose the Nomad lifepath, you’ll start off doing a smuggling run across the border into Night City. You’ll learn about the prejudices that exist beyond the fringes of NC, do a little high-speed driving, and eventually have to discharge a firearm.

Cyberpunk 2077 Combat Guide: The Basics

Once you get settled in Night City — with Jackie’s help — you’ll start doing gigs on foot, things’ll get messy fast, and you’ll need to know what you’re doing in combat. By holding the left bumper (on console), you can slow time and assess your enemies. The better your “cyberware,” the more information and choices you’ll have available to you here.

In combat, you have a finite amount of “RAM” available to spend. Think VATS from Fallout 4; this is something meant to complement the basic first-person-shooter systems and introduce a greater element of strategy. Fights are tough when you’re just entering a room filled with enemies and trying to take them down with a handgun.

RAM will let you do things like short-circuit their implants, reboot their optics, or distract them in various ways. And certain cyberware can enhance the amount of RAM available to you (by upping the recharge rate, for example).

Crouch (the B or circle button on console) to take cover in the environment, then aim with your weapon to take advantage of the automated “peek” mechanic — the sort of cover system you see in games like Call of Duty. Every hit has the potential to do serious damage (in most difficulty modes), so using cover will go a long way. You can also crouch-walk behind opponents and press the action button to neutralize them and hide the body in situations where stealth’s an option.

You can equip a total of three guns from your inventory, so you’ll want to inspect the bodies of any enemies you kill and grab their weapons — either to use for yourself or sell off for cash. The biggest tip here is to use a shotgun or automatic weapon when things get hairy; like Fallout, the combat seems to favor a couple well-placed shotgun hits over lengthy handgun engagements.

Try out different weapons and see what suits your playstyle. Use cover.

And don’t forget to spend your RAM.

Cyberpunk 2077 Epilepsy Warning

As reported by Game Informer, there’s a sequence in Cyberpunk 2077 that’s likely to cause seizures in those vulnerable to epileptic triggers.

“When ‘suiting up’ for a [braindance], especially with Judy, V will be given a headset that is meant to onset the instance,” the outlet said. “The headset fits over both eyes and features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.”

“Thank you for bringing this up,” CD Projekt Red said in a response on Twitter. “We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA. Regarding a more permanent solution, [the] dev team is currently exploring that, and will be implementing it as soon as possible.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available December 10 on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. Next-gen upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be made available in the near future.

More: Earn a Free Copy of Cyberpunk 2077 with Gamehag