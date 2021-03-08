An update for Marvel's Avengers will release alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions later this month that will increase the XP needed to level up your heroes' skills. After confusion among the community, developer Crystal Dynamics attempted to clarify and explain why this change will be implemented.

“We wanted to offer more clarification and details on the recently announced XP change,” Crystal Dynamics said in a Reddit post. “We did not change XP to increase grind for grind’s sake. Our initial blog was not comprehensive enough to convey what we were doing and why….so we caused confusion,…we get it.”

As the developer explains in the post, players would often level up two to three times within a mission. Because of this, the community had apparently expressed that it had more skill points than it knew what to do with, which Crystal Dynamics referred to as an “overwhelming” experience.

“The problem we were seeing, and hearing, was that you would immediately get more skill points than you had time to review, apply, and get used to, before embarking on your next mission and gaining your next few levels,” the post continued. “Hopefully, you can see the issue here.”

“We want people to level up, in fact, we really want to see more people level up more Heroes, as playing the full Avenger roster should be the most fun thing you can do, but we don’t want the leveling up experience to be too overwhelming or diminish exploring each skill purchase.”

Crystal Dynamics explained it “smoothed out the higher-level curves to make it so you were less likely to [level up] more than once or twice per mission at the higher end.” This new change will add 3-5 hours of play time to “reach the maximum level in total.”

“This means leveling at a steadier place around every 2-4 missions at the upper end. We consider this a way to achieve clearer [leveling] thresholds and more time to engage with and enjoy each skill purchase. We also tuned the game to make early leveling slightly faster, giving players more advantage against enemies when first starting out and hopefully making them feel more like a Super Hero faster.”

The developer also added that “more powerful enemies will grant additional XP, which makes them more rewarding to take down.”

Despite the lengthy explanation, the community at large seems to be against the upcoming change. Many critics and fans were clear upon the game's release that Marvel's Avengers had a lot of issues, particularly in its amount of repetition and lack of content.

Reviewers also criticized the game's Hero Challenge Cards system, which works like a battle pass, granting you cosmetic items for each character. Leveling up a Hero Challenge Card is already a grind, and has turned many players off from continuing, so it's easy to see why the community did not respond well to the news that it will take longer to level up your skills.

As Redditor Axelchrono explains, the “depth of the combat is locked to the very late stages of each character’s skill tree and after the campaign, you were at like level 5-10 with each character.” This allowed you to have a slew of skills available at your disposal for each hero. Axelchrono added that “investing a bunch of skill points at once felt great” due to having plenty of variety from mission to mission.

It's possible this change could be retracted, as the community can shift how a game evolves over time. Though at this point, Crystal Dynamics has shown no signs of altering the upcoming change, so we should expect it to go through as planned.

Marvel's Avengers will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 18, 2021.

