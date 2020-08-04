Spellbreak Game Developer Announces Cross-Platform Gameplay

Dominate the Hollow Lands as a battlemage in the battle royale video game Spellbreak.
On the heels of the announcement that Spellbreak would be free-to-play on all platforms, the award-winning independent game developer Proletariat has announced that their highly-anticipated magic-focused battle royale title would be one of the first titles on the market to support cross-progression when it launches for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Spellbreak Cross Progression Announcement
Players will be able to create a Spellbreak account and access it on any supported platform to maintain their game progression, customizations, and stats. Players will also be able to use their account to easily find friends and create cross-platform squads.
“Breaking new ground in multiplayer titles has been Proletariat’s mission since the beginning,” said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat, Inc. “Introducing cross-progression means you can play Spellbreak however you want, with whomever you want, and always ensure your progress in-game follows you to whatever platform you’re playing on. If you've leveled up to Master Toxicologist on your PlayStation 4, all of the time you have invested is still with you if you log-in to your game on PC, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.”
Spellbreak is a AAA fantasy battle royale experience featuring epic magic combat and powerful spellcasting. Players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations, and fight to become an all-powerful battlemage. Featuring a deep item and class system, Spellbreak allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or conquer their foes with friends in a non-stop quest for survival.
After over a year of Alpha and Beta testing, Spellbreak has just concluded its last testing phase, Closed Beta 2, in preparation for its launch later in 2020. For more information about Spellbreak, you can visit their website or join their Discord community.
