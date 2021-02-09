Activision has announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC (via Battle.net), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 12, 2021.

It's available to preorder across all aforementioned platforms right now, though on Nintendo Switch and PC it will cost $39.99, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will be $59.99. Players who already own the game on previous generation systems (PS4, Xbox One) can upgrade to the current-gen editions within the same console family at no additional cost (except for in Japan for some reason).

That means those who have Crash 4 on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version, while Xbox One users can upgrade to the Xbox Series X edition for free, whether they bought it digitally or at retail.

Here's the trailer for the Nintendo Switch version.

Gear up for a wild platforming adventure with Crash, Coco and friends in @CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time, coming to #NintendoSwitch on March 12! #Crash4 💥: https://t.co/HlDB1pSzVc pic.twitter.com/8WKss2GZp2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2021

The PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of Crash 4 will support 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, along with faster load times, and “more,” according to Activision. The Xbox Series S edition will “upscale to 4K.”

Crash Bandicoot 4 on PS5 supports 3D Audio and adaptive triggers Runs at 4K/60FPS + quicker loading timeshttps://t.co/XorR1bXQIC Next-gen upgrade is free on both PS5 and XSX https://t.co/DYiGEpvCjj pic.twitter.com/tok7G084FL — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 9, 2021

As explained via the PlayStation Blog, Crash 4 will make use of the PS5's DualSense controller and will include adaptive trigger support — as well as 3D audio. Those who purchase the game digitally on PS5 will gain access to the “Totally Tubular Skins” for Crash and Coco to use in-game.

Crash Bandicoot 4 was developed by Toys for Bob, and originally released in the fall of 2020. Critics praised it for its nostalgic 3D platforming mixed with modern touches to make it feel good to play today.

It serves as a direct continuation of the series, taking place after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. It's About Time features many of the beloved mechanics from the originals, but with new features that make it feel fresh — such as the Quantum Masks that grant Crash (and company) various powers.

