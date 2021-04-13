In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman teased an upcoming cameo appearance in the fifth episode of the series. /Film quickly confirmed that “this surprise character is not one that we’ve seen in the MCU before and not one who is primed to appear in an upcoming film.”

Which quickly got Twitter’s armchair detectives scurrying to figure out who this “existing Marvel Comics character […] played by a well-known performer” could be. It also got me thinking and I swore off having theories following the crushing Bohner disappointment. Theories should be fun, so I thought — why not come up with a lengthy list of implausible cameos to go toe-to-toe with the latest clickbait articles?

Could Obama Appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? (The Answer is “No”)

Dwayne Pride

Where are you going? Do not click out of this article. I’m being completely serious. Sam’s sister lives in New Orleans. We know that Sam and Bucky are going to go back to New Orleans in the next episode. Where is Dwayne Pride? New Orleans.

So what if Dwayne Pride isn’t a Marvel character, I’m sure NCIS: New Orleans exists in the Marvel Universe. Now, I’m not sure what help the NCIS team could be when dealing with Not-My-Captain-America, but this article isn’t supposed to be that serious.

Rogue

Sike. This is my only semi-serious theory and it’s purely because Rogue was my favorite X-Men character. What if… Anna Paquin made a cameo appearance as our favorite Southern belle? It’s only been seven years since we last saw Rogue in X-Men: Days of Future Past. She is a Marvel character who hasn’t been seen in the MCU.

Maybe she’s in New Orleans looking for Gambit? You know, the smoothing talking mutant whose standalone film was canned by Disney after the 20th Century Fox acquisition? I’m sorry, Taylor Kitsch, you and your Gambit deserved better.

Bonus points if Anna Paquin’s real-life husband just randomly appears to say “Sookeh!” (I really woke up and chose chaos today, didn’t I?)

The Punisher

Okay, so this is definitely another somewhat self-indulgent theory, but what clickbait theory isn’t a little self-indulgent? Wyatt Russell, you’re nailing it as John Walker, but I can’t help but want to see you get your ass kicked. The Dora Milaje was just the icing on the cake and now, I’d love to see Frank Castle take justice into his own hands. Especially since so many people (who are just like John Walker) have entirely misappropriated the ethos of the Punisher to fit their narrative. Watching this smackdown would be very very satisfying.

Marvel Studios officially regained the rights to the Punisher and Jessica Jones in February, so you know, they should use them. This is obviously not going to happen, because I don’t think they could use the rights until February, which would have precluded them from filming a cameo last year. But, a girl can dream.

Barack Obama

Yep, you read that right. Could President Obama make a cameo appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Sure! He is, in fact, a Marvel character. He appeared in Secret Invasion #8 back in December of 2008. In the comic, President Obama removes Tony Stark as the head of S.H.I.E.L.D when he fails to handle a Skrull Invasion. He also appeared in Amazing Spider-Man 583, which came out in 2009.

What could Obama possibly do in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? I don’t know, but if I were a beloved former President, I would want to make a one-off cameo in a Marvel series. Maybe he’s just hanging out in New Orleans enjoying retirement.

Wade Wilson

Look, I don’t know what Ryan Reynolds has been doing during quarantine (aside from Mint Mobile commercials and being a certified Swiftie) but I could see Deadpool showing up for absolutely no reason in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series has been pretty heavy, so I would love to see Deadpool roll up, break the fourth wall, and drop an F-bomb. If we can watch John Walker behead someone, I think Deadpool would go down smooth over breakfast on Friday morning.

Do I think that Deadpool will turn up in the series? No. Would I like to see it? Sure. He is a Marvel character who hasn’t shown up in the MCU (yet!) which fits the report from /Film. Deadpool 3 is slated to release at some point in 2022.

Wolverine

Lest I accidentally add fuel to the hilarious rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, I guess I’ll suggest that Wolverine could feasibly roll up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Look, I know that a lot of people got really excited when Zemo took Sam and Bucky to Madripoor, because historically Madripoor is a really important part of Logan’s story in the comics. Plus, they very pointedly showed a neon sign for the Princess Bar, which is literally Logan’s favorite place to hang out. Wait, is this no longer a joke post? Could this be a serious theory? Maybe?

Sharon is still in Madripoor, so there is the potential that we might see more of the city in the upcoming episode. Especially if we’re getting closer to a Power Broker reveal. Oh no. Well, now my heart’s set on seeing Logan again. I did this to myself, didn’t I?

To keep it pragmatic, I think the MCU is really enjoying all of the X-Men teases and they aren’t going to actually deliver on any of them until we’re least likely to expect them. Which could be, you know, Friday during the fifth episode of a series that the X-Men really wouldn’t fit into.

Patch, are you hanging out at the Princess Bar wearing your fancy tux and yearning for a nice cigar?

Bottom Line

Okay, well before I descend too far into this chaotic theory, I’m going to tie things off with a nice bow. Baron Zemo briefly appeared in the 1998 Star Trek: The Next Generation / X-Men crossover series. This series also featured appearances from Wolverine, Rogue, and Gambit. If you weren’t aware, Scott Bakula (AKA Dwayne Pride) played Captain Archer in Star Trek: Enterprise so clearly all roads lead to NCIS: New Orleans. Or maybe Wolverine?

Honestly, who knows which character is going to turn up in the fifth episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but we should all try to lower our expectations.