25 Christmas Crafts To Make and Sell For A Profit With Cricut

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to make extra money for the holidays? If so, keep reading! I have some great Christmas crafts to make and sell for a profit using a Cricut machine!

What Is a Cricut Machine and How Does It Work?

A Cricut machine is a smart cutting device that allows you to cut materials like vinyl, cardstock, iron-on material, glitter paper, printable magnet sheets, and in some cases, fabric, burlap, leather, and even wood.

The Cricut machine connects to Cricut’s app called Design Space which is available for Android, iOS, Mac, and PC devices. In Design Space, you can find ready-to-make tutorials, you can create something on your own using their fonts and images, or you can upload your own design. The possibilities with this machine are endless!

Once you’ve created your design in Design Space, you connect your Cricut machine and follow the simple prompts to make your project. I had never used a Cricut machine before, so I was a little nervous it would be complicated. Not the case at all. My daughter and I watched a short how-to video, and in no time, we were creating all sorts of Christmas crafts!

Here is a list of 25 Christmas craft ideas you can make and sell for a profit this year and beyond using a Cricut Explore 3 machine!

1. Christmas Mugs

Besides water, coffee and tea are the two most consumed beverages in the world. Not only do most people use coffee mugs daily, but they make an excellent Christmas gift for anyone who loves tea, coffee, or hot chocolate!

With the Cricut Explore 3 Machine, you can create all sorts of vinyl decals to create some one-of-a-kind mugs! Whether you want a quote, a Christmas design, or a cute image — you can make it quickly and easily.

To make this adorable mug, you’ll need a Cricut Explore 3 machine, your favorite color of smart vinyl, and a blank coffee mug. It only takes about 10 minutes to make, and you can purchase blank ceramic cups on the Cricut website, at a local craft store, or create upcycled mugs using cups you find at thrift stores.

How much can you earn making and selling Christmas mugs? Looking around on Etsy, holiday mugs sell anywhere from $7.50-$20.00 plus shipping fees.

2. Personalized Tumblers

I don’t know about you, but insulated tumblers are a staple in our household. Perfect for keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, this is another easy Christmas craft idea to make and sell for extra money.

Personalize with the individual’s name or initials or a chic pattern or design; Cricut’s Design Space gives you tons of fun design options. You’ll need a Cricut Explore 3 machine, some smart vinyl, and a plain tumbler to create your custom tumbler. What type of tumbler you use is totally up to you. You can purchase inexpensive plastic and metal tumblers at craft or dollar stores, or you can create a high-end tumbler using a name-brand tumbler.

Depending on the type of tumbler you use, you can charge anywhere from $20 on up!

3. Lighted Bottle

One thing I love about the holidays is all the Christmas decorations; they just put me in a festive mood. And one cute and easy craft you can make and sell this holiday season is this lighted Christmas bottle.

All you need for this project is the Cricut Explore 3 machine, some smart vinyl, a bottle, and some fairy lights. If you’re a wine drinker, you can upcycle your wine bottles; I ended up purchasing this bottle from our local craft store. You could also use empty olive oil bottles; many have a pretty green color perfect for this Christmas craft!

Another option for creating these bottles is to put on your vinyl decals then add an etching cream. After removing the etching cream, remove the vinyl decal for a beautiful frosted bottle with a Christmas design. Add a ribbon to your bottle, and it’s ready to sell for a profit.

When I searched on Etsy, I found people selling lighted bottles anywhere from $17-$35.

I loved how this turned out, that I plan to make a lighted bottle for every window in our house with images of Santa, snowmen, reindeer, and other holiday themes.

4. Stickers and Gift Tags

Ever since I’ve been a kid, I’ve been a sticker fan! I love using them in my day planner and notebooks for a fun pop of color and whimsy!

Today stickers are still popular among kids, teens, and adults. And this craft is so easy to create with your Cricut machine! All you need is a Cricut machine and some smart vinyl.

Whether you’re creating stickers for planners, wine bottles, laptops, pantry canisters, cars, Christmas gift tags, or even business logos, you can make it and sell it for a profit.

On Etsy, I found stickers and gift labels selling for $1.00-$7.00. However, if you decided to offer gift-wrapping services this holiday season, you could add personalized gift tags and labels for an additional charge.

5. Graphic T-Shirts, Tank Tops, and Sweatshirts

Graphic t-shirts, tanks, and sweatshirts are more popular than ever, and they are so easy to make with Cricut Explore 3 machine. All you have to do is choose a design from Cricut Design Space or create your own, cut the design out with your Cricut machine using iron-on material, and iron it on with the Cricut EasyPress 2.

There are so many fun options with this craft idea — from ugly holiday sweatshirts to fun Christmas aprons and trendy iron-on patches for denim. I was able to purchase this super soft sweatshirt from a big box store inexpensively, and it was better quality than what they were selling at my local craft store.

When I looked on Etsy, people were selling sweatshirts for anywhere from $25-$50. Of course, your price will depend on the type and quality of the garment you decide to use.

6. Party Platters

Christmas platters are perfect for gifting and displaying in your home as a holiday decoration. So why not create some party platters with fun holiday designs. You may make these in many styles depending on the shape of the tray and the kind of material used (glass, ceramic, metal, or plastic). You could even use a ceramic serving dish that is sectioned out and label each section for varying hot chocolate bar toppings.

All you need for this project is your platter, a Cricut machine, and some smart vinyl. I purchased this plastic platter from my local craft store for a few dollars, but you could also use premium materials, making it a nice gift for anyone on your list.

Doing a quick search on Etsy, holiday party platters are selling anywhere from $29-$40. Again, with this project, you could use a glass platter with etching cream for a beautiful personalized frosted platter.

Other Christmas Crafts to Make and Sell for a Profit

There are so many holiday crafts that you can create with your Cricut machine; all you need is a little imagination and a few supplies.

Here are some other easy things you can make and sell for extra cash with your Cricut machine.

Christmas tree ornaments

Coasters

Covers for pillows

Holiday cards

Personalized tote bags

Wall art

Home decor

Customized candle jars

Jewelry

Personalized glass cutting boards

Mason jar crafts

Personalized Christmas stockings

Paper garlands and Christmas decorations

Clipboards

Embellished candy or cookie tins

Phone cases

Magnets

Tea towels

Paper Christmas wreaths

Pricing Your DIY Crafts

When you’re thinking about what to charge for your handmade crafts, you’ll want to consider how much you’d like to earn per hour. From there, you’ll need to add in fees for online listings, craft supplies, credit card processing fees, and self-employment taxes. Yes, when you start selling your crafts for a profit, you’re considered a business owner. This means that you’ll need to know your tax responsibilities, both quarterly self-employment taxes, and state sales tax obligations. While the pricing mentioned above can give you an idea of what you can earn — there are many factors you should take into consideration when deciding how much to charge for your crafts.

Where to Sell Your Christmas Crafts

I’ve mentioned Etsy as a place to sell your crafts, but there are many other online crafting platforms to sell your crafts, such as Storenvy, CustomMade, and Aftcra. With these sites, you’ll want to read the fine print to see what kind of fees they charge.

Another viable option is selling your crafts in-person at holiday bazaars, flea markets, craft fairs, and farmer’s markets. The nice thing about selling in-person is you don’t have to mess with shipping products, and you don’t have to worry about shipping delays and angry customers. The costs for renting a booth vary greatly, so be sure to consider these fees when pricing your crafts.

Conclusion

If you love crafting and want to make extra money this holiday season, this list of crafts using your Cricut machine is the perfect place to get started. Creating your handmade items with your Cricut is also a great way to cut down on holiday expenses, and it really allows you to earn money all year round.

If you’d like to start making money with a Cricut machine, this Cricut Maker 3 + Everything Materials Bundle has everything you need to get started including the machine, materials, and tools.

