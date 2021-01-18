The YouBeThree blog is a community where people can come together to empower each other through shared experiences and encourage each other to live a life that’s balanced and reflective of who they truly are.The author is originally from the midwest, where she also completed undergraduate, graduate (she has her MBA), and medical school.Her posts share everything from life experiences, travel stories and tips, to work-related issues and ideas. Everything she shares is based on her own thoughts, ideas, opinions, and experiences.