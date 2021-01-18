types of people with different tastes and different spending abilities. The best way to accommodate everyone comfortably without resorting to fast-food restaurants? Finding cheap restaurants for a group with flexible menu options to satisfy the maximum number of people.After all, it's not about where you go or how much you spend that determines how much fun you have. It's about who you're with.Depending on where you go, there will always be local fare available to choose from. However, in my experience, the best way to have a meal out with the least amount of conflict is to stick to everyone's comfort zone. In other words, go to the places you know or that are familiar to you.What follows are some cheap restaurants for a group that can be found all over the country (maybe even abroad!), recommendations on how to look for local, affordable options and other ways to save!Whether you're with a group on vacation, on a business trip, or have a great group of friends that likes to get together, at some point, you all have to eat. Group dining, however, can get expensive.Each group will likely have different
The Best Cheap Restaurants for a GroupThis list is curated from the following criteria:
- It is available throughout most parts of the country
- Has a separate dining room to accommodate large groups (or they have the space to give you your own corner)
- A variety of menu options to accommodate different dietary preferences
- A range of prices to allow for different budget restrictions
- Drink menus and options
Olive GardenWho doesn't love Italian? Unlimited breadsticks? Olive Garden is a classic option for your group dining and can be found all over the country. Plus, with wine pairing options, you're bound to have fun no matter what.One of their menu options is for a “family-style bundle” and, depending on what you get, can feed anywhere from 4-12 people at the cost of $24 – $100 for the group. Perfect for small or large groups!
PF ChangsWe all know real authentic Chinese food can't be found in the states, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the Americanized version of it. Most PF Changs locations I've been to have had large dining rooms, a friendly ambiance, and plenty of options for anyone with dietary restrictions.
Red LobsterRed Lobster is probably one of my favorite chain restaurants to go to, and probably one of the best cheap restaurants for a group you can choose. Of course, your group of friends should have a fair number of seafood lovers to really get the most out of this place, though the menu does offer chicken, steak, and vegetarian fare.In regards to affordability, Red Lobster offers various meal bundle options, including their “family meal deals,” party platters, and seafood combination platters. The pricing will vary depending on where in the country (or world) you are. However, going through some of the locations, I calculated that the cost for a family deal for 4 comes down to about $10 per person. Order a few of those for your group, and you've got an amazing, affordable feast!If you've never been here, definitely make it a point to try it out. While you're at it, order the biscuits. Those things are Red Lobster's claim to fame.
Outback SteakhouseSo I've never personally been to Outback (I don't eat beef), but I have been to other steakhouses, and there's always at least one vegetarian and one chicken option on the menu.Let me also say, Outback is not a typical steakhouse. I went through their menu, and while there's a lot of red meat, there's also a TON of other options to choose from. Plus, there's a full-on cocktail, beer, and wine menu. The prices are also much more affordable than your standard steakhouse.
Bahama BreezeIf you're looking for a tropical, Caribbean flair to your dining, check out Bahama Breeze restaurants. This spot contains all your favorite foods, cooked with a bit of tropical spice. Think coconut shrimp and Jamaican jerk spices, yum.Then there are all the amazing cocktails.The menu is already pretty affordable, but if you want to save even more, they have a happy hour! On weekdays (check your local locations for specific times), you can get even cheaper drinks and appetizers for half price.
Joes Crab ShackAnother seafood-heavy option, but I put it on the list because Joes' Crab Shack is an experience. The last time I went, which was years ago, at one point, all the waiters broke out into song and dance.The menu, for being seafood, is reasonable, and the ambiance makes it not only a great cheap restaurant for a group but also a super fun one! They, too, have options for ordering combination platters, making it a bit more affordable with a larger group. There's also a gluten-free menu in case you need that option.
Cheesecake FactoryEvery Cheesecake Factory I've been to has been massive. They somehow manage to grab up the best, largest, real estate they can find. This size is also reflected in their menu, which has pages of food to choose from.While this is on the higher end of the dining spectrum, there is a ton of variety, and their meal portions are pretty big. This is definitely a place where you can opt to share food to save money. If you're unsure, you could always choose to dine here just for dessert. As you can imagine, their cheesecake is amazing.
Season's 52This restaurant is definitely on the higher end of the spectrum, but they have affordable menu options and options that are amenable to sharing. Plus, they are fantastic at accommodating groups. I've been here twice for work events with over 10 people, and it was a breeze to find a table.This is another restaurant where coming for happy hour or opting to dine during lunch may save money. Regardless, the great food, great service, and great ambiance will definitely make this a fun experience for your group. You can check out their menu here.
Other Ways to Save When Choosing RestaurantsWhen looking for affordable, cheap restaurants for a group that aren't well-known chains, or are maybe outside of your comfort zones, look for these factors to save:
- Places with happy hours
- Places with a lot of appetizers on the menu – often these are more affordable and shareable, making it easier to spend less and still have enough to eat
- Large portion sizes – again, gives you the ability to share
- Opt to dine out together for lunch, especially for restaurants that you know to be more expensive. Lunch menus are generally lower priced than dinner.