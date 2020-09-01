Hammering fans weekly with Harley Quinn stories in the vein of Batman: Black & White, the tenth chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red has arrived!

Dani, the red-hot artist from Hill House Comics' The Low, Low Woods, written by Carmen Maria Machado, writes and illustrates this tenth installment of the fourteen-chapter anthology series, now available on participating digital platforms, including readdc.com, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more!

In Dani’s story, Harley was trying to take a nice and quiet post-breakup vacation into the SLAUGHTER SWAMP, but disaster strikes when a bunch of creeps kidnap her beloved hyenas Bud and Lou. Time for her to put a very particular set of skills to use and kick some ass!

Look Inside Harley Quinn's “Sunshine Getaway”

Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Chapter Ten by Dani, lettered by Aditya Bidikar, is available now, along with previous chapters by Stjepan Šejić, Mirka Andolfo, Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez, Tim Seeley and Juan Ferreyra, Riley Rossmo, Sean Murphy, Katana Collins and Matteo Scalera, Erica Henderson, Daniel Kibblesmith and Marguerite Sauvage and Joe Quinones. Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red promo art is by Jorge Jiménez.

