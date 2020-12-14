Update: After the original publication of this article, PlayStation players began sharing their experiences with trying to get refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. As it turns out, Sony doesn't typically offer refunds, even if a product is “broken,” as many have claimed. Customers have stated (thanks, Push Square) that Sony reps have simply advised buyers to wait until the next-gen version is out and have denied refunds for the PS4 edition of the game. This contradicts what CD Projekt RED said in its statement this morning, in which it advised customers to “use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively.”

Original Story: Following the release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, critics and fans were quick to realize the console version had a myriad of issues — particularly in the performance and visual departments.

So much so that today, the game's developer and publisher, CD Projekt RED stated on Twitter, acknowledging the problems with the last-gen console editions. “We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered,” the statement reads, in part.

The company plans on issuing patches over the next couple of months across the console and PC versions of Cyberpunk 2077 to improve the game's performance, frame rate, and visual fidelity. CD Projekt RED said the next patch would be issued “within the next 7 days,” as noted in the statement on Twitter, which you can check out in full below.

CD Projekt RED Acknowledges Poor Optimization of Cyberpunk 2077 on Consoles

Players worldwide have shared several videos and images from the console edition of Cyberpunk 2077, showcasing the terrible performance and visual issues. One of the most frequent problems players have encountered the game's cars, wherein they'd either disappear or have wonky hit detection.

In fact, some players had reported being launched up into the air when colliding with another object in the world while in a car, which goes to show the poor condition the console version was in when it shipped.

But those aren't the only issues on the console. The framerate on base model PS4s and Xbox Ones frequently drops to below 30FPS and appears to be presented at around 900p, sometimes going as low as 720p. For more, check out Digital Foundry's console breakdown below.

To help alleviate these technical issues, CD Projekt RED advised that it would be assisting with refunds for physical copies but recommended attempting to go through the retailer first.

Typically, the return policies for new games aren't the best, but in this case, an argument can be made that the product is faulty, thus qualifying for a refund. If your retailer does not give you your money back, you can email the publisher directly at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. Otherwise, if you bought the game digitally, you should go through PSN or Xbox to obtain your refund.

Before the game's launch, CD Projekt RED only provided review outlets with early copies on PC — which naturally makes the game look as polished as possible. Console versions were not shown until launch day, meaning the game reviewed much better than it would have if console versions were shown.

Many players and critics have referred to the difference between console and PC versions as “night and day.” This was regarded as a sneaky tactic by the publisher to achieve positive reviews. Previously, the CD Projekt RED employees were to get bonuses based on the game's Metacritic score. Still, as Bloomberg reports, this practice has been altered following the response to the console version. Despite only issuing review copies on PC, shareholders were nonetheless dissatisfied with Cyberpunk 2077's Metacritic score of 90 the day after its release.

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced in 2012 and, after numerous delays, was finally released on December 10, 2020. It's available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and is also getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X enhancement sometime in 2021. Based on the performance issues, we'd recommend waiting until the current generation version launches because the last-gen edition isn't cutting it.

Source: CD Projekt RED via Twitter