Polish developer CD Projekt RED, the team best known for The Witcher series and most recently, Cyberpunk 2077, has been hit with a “targeted cyber attack,” the company announced today.

This attack, as CD Projekt revealed, has left its internal systems “compromised,” though the company said its backup network devices remain unharmed. CD Projekt RED shared a ransom note left by the attackers, and explained that it will “not give into the demands or negotiate with the actor.” The attackers have demanded that CDPR come to “an agreement” or else source code for The Witcher 3, Gwent, and Cyberpunk 2077 will be leaked (or sold) online.

You can see the entire statement from CD Projekt RED and the ransom note left by the hackers in the tweet below.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

In the ransom note, it was revealed that the attackers obtained access to documents pertaining to accounting, legal, investor relations, and administration — and have stated that these documents will be sent to “contacts in gaming journalism.” Though, any respectable journalist would not go near information obtained in such a way.

CD Projekt stated that it will be “taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences” of the breach and that investigations are still ongoing. According to CD Projekt, the “compromised systems did not contain data” of its players or users — at least to the best of the company's knowledge. The company has contacted authorities and IT forensic specialists to investigate the matter further.

This is the latest issue CD Projekt RED has faced since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 — a game that was heavily criticized for its poor optimization on last-gen consoles. The game was in such a state that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store and to this day cannot be purchased on the platform digitally. The company has promised to continue fixing and updating the game and even issued an apology and explanation of how its launch went wrong.

Despite all of this, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the bestselling games of December 2020.

Source: CD Projekt RED