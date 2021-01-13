Polish developer/publisher CD Projekt RED released a video today, apologizing for the myriad of issues with Cyberpunk 2077, along with an explanation of how the game launched in such a poor state. In the video, company co-founder, Marcin Iwiński, also gave insight for what to expect in terms of updates and explained that the next-gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) won't launch until the second half of 2021.

You can watch the full five-minute video below.

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Iwiński explained what the situation looked like from the company's perspective, noting that the team wanted to make “the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles — especially old-gens.” The scaling process is apparently what caused many developmental issues, but oddly enough, Iwiński said “our testing did not show many of the issues you experienced while playing the game.”

It was also revealed that the next generation versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have been pushed to “the second half” of 2021 while the team focuses on improving the base version right now. You might recall that the next-gen upgrade was supposed to launch in the early portion of 2021.

Roadmap

In the video, Iwiński made note of Cyberpunk 2077's roadmap, covering plans for the game's hotfixes, major patches, free DLCs, and the aforementioned free next-gen update, which you can check out above. Overall, the company seems committed to supporting the game in the long term, but despite the apology and promise of fixing Cyberpunk 2077, the damage might already be done.

Much of the media criticized CD Projekt RED for withholding console review copies of the game until the very last minute — a move that some think was an attempt to cover up the known issues found within the PS4 and Xbox One version. On day one, the game reviewed respectably, but keep in mind, those reviews were for the PC build. Console copies for the press didn't come until later — after the game already had a decent Metacritic score.

In reference to this, Iwiński said “every extra day that we worked on the day zero update brought visible improvement [to the console edition] — that’s why we started sending console review keys on the 8th December, which was later than we had originally planned.”

The console edition had so many issues that Sony subsequently removed the game from the PlayStation Store, and offered refunds to anyone who requested one. To this day, you cannot buy Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store, though it is available through various digital PC storefronts, as well as the Microsoft Store.

Source: CD Projekt RED