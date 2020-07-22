Family-Friendly Video-Calling App Partners with DC Comics to Add 75+ Comics to Caribu

Caribu Partners with DC to Add 75+ Kid-Friendly Comics Starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, DC Super Hero Girls, Looney Tunes, and More Fan-Favorite Characters
Leading educational video-calling app offers unlimited interactive content options for kids ages 8-12 for free all summer
Today, activity-based video-calling app Caribu announced a partnership with DC, one of the largest publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and more of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains. With the addition of 77 kid-friendly DC titles now available on the platform, Caribu is expanding the app’s content to a broader audience and aging up for children ages 8-12. Through interactive reading and video-calling, Caribu is helping kids to stay connected, educated, and engaged from a distance with free content for new users all summer.
Video-Calling App Caribu Partners with DC Comics
Caribu users can now access a variety of DC kids titles from popular comics series like DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, Scooby-Doo, and Looney Tunes. The app also features free previews of DC’s acclaimed middle-grade graphic novels, including sneak peeks at Shannon and Dean Hale’s Diana: Princess of the Amazons illustrated by Victoria Ying, Meg Cabot’s Black Canary: Ignite illustrated by Cara McGee, Ridley Pearson’s Super Sons trilogy illustrated by Ile Gonzalez, and additional works by Minh Lê, Kirk Scroggs, and many more.
DC, a creative unit of WarnerMedia, is part of the AT&T family of content creators. This collaboration builds on AT&T’s longstanding support of Caribu, beginning when the company participated in AT&T’s 2018 Aspire Accelerator cohort. Most recently, AT&T provided a $560,000 contribution to Caribu through the company’s $10 million Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund, underwriting the app for free during the onset of COVID-19 and helping keep kids and families connected during uncertain times.
To engage the younger crowd in the comic book conversation this summer, Caribu has deemed July 20-26th Superhero week in their Virtual Summer Reading program, Caribu will highlight a selection of titles from the DC universe for users to read with daily prompts and activities they can use to engage in a more immersive way with the content.
“We pride ourselves in offering a variety of content for a wide range of ages and interests on Caribu,” said Maxeme Tuchman, CEO and CO-Founder at Caribu. “Partnering with DC allows us to meet the needs of older kids who want to have virtual playdates with family and friends so they too can stay entertained and engaged this summer.”
This news comes on the heels of Caribu’s recent announcement around #CampCaribu! 100 Days of Summer Reading Camp, a dynamic summer reading program that you can do together with family and friends in an interactive video-call. All Caribu books and activities are interactive during calls, allowing both parties to turn the page, draw together in real-time, and point to words so kids can follow along.
Visit Caribu to download the app and enjoy FREE access to “educational screen time” activities this summer, or check out their Facebook Page to learn more. Learn more about DC and the World’s Greatest Super Heroes at their website.
Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.