13 Incredible Family Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

The Canadian Rockies have everything that outdoor lovers can ask for in the mountains. Imagine being immersed in the mountains with gorgeous alpine lakes while hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, wildlife watching, canoeing, road-tripping, and much more.

13 Best Family Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

The mountain range of the Canadian Rockies spreads between Alberta and British Columbia. I’ve lived in Alberta for almost a decade now and can tell you it’s a fantastic adventure playground. This guide covers the best things to do in the Canadian Rockies that I would recommend to travelers.

You’ll enjoy activities from Banff National Park, Jasper National Park, Yoho National Park, and Kootenay National Park, and I did my best to cover all four seasons. To have the best time, I suggest visiting for at least a week. You can cover a lot of sights and activities, and I’m sure you will want to come back. At least that’s what always happens to me.

The good news is, the mountains will be waiting for you. If you have more time and planning a road trip, our 2-week Canadian Rockies itinerary has you covered.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Hike up Sulphur Mountain

Banff National Park is the oldest national park in Canada, and it’s the most visited place in the Rockies. The town of Banff sits in Bow Valley, surrounded by mountain peaks and several breathtaking lakes.

The top activity I recommend to travelers is hiking up the Sulphur Mountain overlooking Banff. While you see the Banff Gondola, which leads up the Sulphur Mountain marketed everywhere, hiking up is an active and budget option.

The trailhead starts at the Upper Hot Springs, and it takes you through gradual switchbacks up the mountain. In 5.5km, which takes around 2 hours with breaks, you get a view of Banff and the valley. The upper gondola terminal provides you with a viewing platform, interactive indoor displays, a restaurant, and a gift shop. A short 1km boardwalk can take you to the nearby Sanson’s Peak, an old weather station.

Sulphur Mountain is one of the very few year-round hikes in Banff, with incredible panoramic views. Wear microspikes in winter, and don’t forget to warm up by the outdoor campfire at the upper viewing platform. Sulphur Mountain is definitely one of the best family adventures in the Canadian Rockies.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

Ice Skate on Lake Minnewanka

There are many ways how to enjoy all the gorgeous lakes in the Rockies. It can be canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding in summer and cross country skiing or ice skating in winter.

Ice skating in Banff is one of the most popular family adventures in the Canadian Rockies. Imagine standing on a crystal clear lake surrounded by snowy mountains. Other popular lakes for ice skating are usually frozen in November, but because Lake Minnewanka is a huge deep lake, it starts to freeze over late December or January.

The conditions have to align perfectly, and it doesn’t happen every year. It has to be cold for quite some time, so the ice is thick enough to skate on and also needs to be before any snowfall. But the window you get the clear ice and mirror reflections of the mountains are out of this world.

I recommend learning about ice skating safety beforehand as you skate at your own risk. All lakes in Banff, except Lake Louise, are considered wild, and Parks Canada does not maintain them nor check the ice thickness for safety.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

Visit Moraine Lake

Canadian Rockies itinerary is never complete without visiting Moraine Lake, no matter how many times you’ve been in Banff. The breathtaking turquoise lake with ten mountain peaks in the backdrop is one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

You can rent a canoe on shore, bring your stand-up paddleboard or kayak, or hike in the area to see Moraine Lake from a different perspective or other beautiful alpine lakes. Moraine Lake is at an elevation of 1,885m and starts to thaw in late May. Because it’s glacier-fed, it takes some time until the lake fills up and all the ice blocks melt. It gets the gorgeous turquoise color by the end of June.

The Moraine Lake road, the only access point, is open from mid-May until mid-October. Drive yourself or book a shuttle bus in advance to avoid disappointment. When the parking lot at Moraine Lake is full, Parks Canada closes the road, so getting in is a game of luck.

A little-known option is to go by bike. When the road closes in October, and there hasn’t been a heavy snowfall, you can bike the 11km road to Moraine Lake and have it all to yourself.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

See Takakkaw Falls

Located in the small Yoho National Park, the Takakkaw Falls are one the most popular attractions and family adventures in the Canadian Rockies. They’re the 2nd highest waterfall in Canada and easily accessible for all, including wheelchairs and strollers.

Yoho Valley Road takes you to the parking lot, and from there, it’s about a 5-minute walk to the falls. I highly recommend visiting in June or July when the glaciers slowly melt, and Takakkaw Falls have the strongest flow. The spray from the falls provides a fantastic cool-down in the summer. If you watch closely, you might even spot climbers on the left side of the falls.

You can visit Takakkaw Falls from mid-June to mid-October; otherwise, the access road is closed due to avalanche risk. For an even better view of Takakkaw Falls and all the glaciers above, you can hike the 18km Iceline Trail. The trail passes different climates where you get close to the glaciers, waterfalls, and emerald lakes.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

Stand up Paddleboarding on Emerald Lake

Another stop in Yoho National Park I recommend is Emerald Lake. The Emerald Lake Road takes you to the breathtaking Emerald Lake with a trail around the lake and a boathouse for canoe rental.

The canoe rental at Emerald Lake is the most budget-friendly option in the Rockies. If you prefer, you can bring your stand-up paddleboard. Let me tell you, paddleboarding on Emerald Lake when the boathouse is closed, and no one around, the emerald water calm, and you see all around you snow-capped mountain peaks is unforgettable.

Grab a snack or lunch in the restaurant and then walk the 4.5km loop to see different shades of the lake. You might see elk wandering in the forest which is one of the best family adventures in the Canadian Rockies.