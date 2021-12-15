Call of Duty: Vanguard Best Weapons: All the Best Guns

Call of Duty: Vanguard offers almost 30 primary weapons to choose from in the huge weapon arsenal. As a result, determining the best weapon in Vanguard can be a daunting task. Every one of Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s best guns can wreak havoc on other players, making it simpler to win in multiplayer and zombies, and giving you the upper hand in every big battle.

On top of this, the Warzone x Vanguard integration on December 8th enabled Warzone players to use Vanguard weapons in new game modes — Vanguard Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. While it is too early to determine which Vanguard weapon is best suited in the new map Caldera, there's no doubt that the best meta weapons in Vanguard will fit right into these new modes.

Whether you're looking to rack up kills in Vanguard Multiplayer or looking to survive in Warzone, our list of best Vanguard weapons will help you take your game to the next level.

Automaton – Best Weapon in Vanguard

The Automaton is the second unlockable Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard. It's a versatile all-rounder with excellent control and damage, capable of working at mid-to-long range and dropping all the opponents in the way. It has a low damage output but a higher accuracy and rate of fire, similar to an SMG.

However, with the right set of attachments, these damage numbers can be boosted significantly and eventually improve the TTK (Time to Kill) as well. Further, the weapon is already a go-to choice for the players jumping into the new Warzone Pacific map – Caldera.

Image via Activision

STG44 – Best Assault Rifle

The STG44 is the first assault rifle you'll come across in Vanguard, and it's also one of the best weapons in the game. It is only second to the Automaton and can be a little rough to handle, but the gun packs a serious punch.

It has very low recoil and severe damage with the correct attachments, with minimal damage drop-off at range. What more could you ask of an AR? Some ammo types can also be a pain to play against, resulting in two-shot kills occasionally.

Kar98k – Best Sniper Weapon in Vanguard

There's no question that the Kar98k is the king of all the sniper rifles available in Call of Duty Vanguard. The Type 99 is a close second but lacks the lethal accuracy, and damage Kar98k offers to the players. Additionally, it is an ideal choice for players jumping around the corners looking to quick-scope and flex on their opponents.

Image via Activision

MP40 – Best SMG Weapon in Vanguard

The MP40 is the first SMG available in Vanguard. This SMG seems to be a solid pick in every game it appears in, and it's no different here. It is stocky and powerful, with excellent handling and a surprising range that doesn't prevent it from being lethal up close.

The MP40 may be equipped to outmatch some assault rifles at a distance, but it can also be customized to provide swift movement, quick ADS times, and devastating damage at close range. Like any other SMG, this gun is best for close-range battles, and players looking to play aggressively can maximize its potential.

Image via Activision

MG42 – Best LMG

The MG42 is one of the most straightforward LMG guns to control but significantly limits players' mobility. As is with any other LMG, the MG42 also packs a tremendous fire rate and can be an ideal gun with which you can camp corners. Players should use this gun more like a turret fixed in one place. Additionally, players should avoid being exposed from multiple angles while using it as it isn't a run and gun sort of weapon.

Image via Activision

Combat Shotgun – Best Shotgun Weapon in Vanguard

The Combat Shotgun has the potential to one-shot enemies at close range. It is a perfect weapon to rack up kills and unlock the 25 nuke killstreak (V2 Rockets) in Vanguard's Multiplayer. Although, if you are looking to use this Vanguard weapon in Caldera, it is best to camp buildings and avoid long-range battles.

So there you have it! That concludes our list of best weapons in Vanguard. If you're looking to dominate your opponents, it is essential to pick the best meta weapons in Call of Duty. While you might struggle with the average gun, the best weapons in Vanguard will make you destroy your lobbies.

Image via Activision