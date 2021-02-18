Activision has revealed ton of details about what to expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2, including a roadmap and new trailer. The new season will drop on February 25, 2021 and will include Warzone points of interest, additional weapons, game modes in Cold War, and new maps to enjoy as well.

In this post, we'll go through all the new additions that will come with the latest season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Roadmap

As part of a lengthy blogpost from Activision, we got a ton of info about the new season, which has been outlined with a roadmap. Since Cold War and Warzone are integrated, both pillars will be getting new content, including modes, weapons, activities, Zombies experiences, and operators — most of which carry over across the two games.

Below are the main things to look forward to with Season 2:

Four New Operators

Six New Weapons

Zombies Expansion Led by All-New Outbreak Experience

Four Multiplayer Maps

New Multiplayer Modes

New Tools of the Trade

New Prestige Levels

New Warzone Points of Interest

New Game Mode: Exfiltration

New Game Mode: Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season Two Trailer

New Warzone Points of Interest

Most notably for fans of Warzone are the new points of interest that will be added alongside the new season. It's unclear what they'll entail exactly, but Activision explains these points of interest will include “new places to scavenge and scrap for survival.” This could be something similar to the Supply Choppers that can be destroyed during random Warzone matches.

As shown in the image above, a cargo tanker called the Vodianoy is headed to the Port of Verdansk after being spotted at Rebirth Island. Based on the description, this tanker is carrying “unknown cargo,” which could tie to the aforementioned points of interest that contain scrap for survival. Further hints point towards something else, as Activision says “something major is beginning to rumble deep underground.”

Six New Weapons

One of the most anticipated features with the new season is the new batch of weapons, which will carry over from Warzone to Cold War. We'll outline the new weapons below, along with their expected release windows:

FARA 83: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)

Assault Rifle (Launch Week) LC10: SMG (Launch Week)

SMG (Launch Week) Machete: Special (In Season)

Special (In Season) E-Tool: Melee (In Season)

Melee (In Season) R1 Shadowhunter: Special (In Season)

Special (In Season) ZRG 20mm: Sniper (In Season)

New Open World Zombies Mode Called Outbreak

On the Cold War side of things, the most notable new inclusion is Outbreak, a “new, large-scale Zombies experience unlike any other!” This mode will connect the stories of the other maps and sends players to the Ural Mountains to face the onslaught of undead creatures that inhabit it. You'll have the opportunity to explore on foot or by vehicle, with various objectives to complete throughout. Activision explains it'll have more details on this mode in the coming days, so we can look forward to that.

Above all else, much of the community is hopeful we'll see changes that address the large number of cheaters in Warzone. Recently, Activision banned 60,000 players that were caught cheating, hacking, or otherwise exploiting the game. Though, despite this, issues still persist. Typically, with each update comes a slew of fixes so we'll have to wait until February 25th to find out what's in store.

