50 Ways To Explore Your Own Town With These Bucket List Items Under $50

If you’re like most people that have work and other obligations keeping you close to home, it’s possible to at least carry out some affordable bucket list items that are within reach. We’ve got you covered with fifty bucket list items for under $50. This list of interesting bucket list items won't break the bank and are almost guaranteed to be unforgettable!

Organizing Your Bucket List Items

Many people get a piece of paper or digital doc and start recording every idea that comes to mind. That is absolutely a great way to get started. However, everyone is different, and this might not work for you. Another approach is to decide on bucket list categories to start that are important to you. Here are some examples to get started.

Bucket List Examples to Make You Laugh

Who said you had to be old and boring to make a bucket list? If you're looking to get out, choose some funny bucket list items that bring laughter into your life. Seek out comedy wherever you can find it.

1. Check Eventbrite.com

Look for new comedians or ones that are new to you, and let those events serve as interesting bucket list items. For example, I attended a virtual comedy event last year. Since virtual meetings are more common, you might think that comedy would translate to a person standing with a mic, telling jokes in front of a webcam, but that was not the case.

Jenny Yang and various comedians showed up housed inside a video game. Though humor is very personal, I thought it was refreshing, adorable, and hilarious. Stay up to date with all of her projects on JennYang.tv.

2. Find Comedy Shows on Your Streaming Services

Streaming services are an excellent option for people who love the content it offers. You can find original shows and movies from popular channels minus commercials and contracts.

They are also a great place to find comedians doing different projects. Check out Paramount +, Tubi, HBO Max, and more. Also, be sure to check out a streaming service called Next Up Comedy that is solely devoted to that genre.

Though we often think of a cable channel like Comedy Central to find a few laughs, sometimes you can find laughter elsewhere. For example, popular stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco can be found on the Cooking Channel. You can view his new show called Well Done there. Plus. You've never seen a food star like this guy.

Sebastian Maniscalco combines his love for all things culinary and comedic, exploring the world of gourmet cuisine while having some fun during cooking classes with his family and special guests! So bring your appetite and sense of humor! Get details on all of his projects at SebastianLive.com.

3. See comedy live

Though you have to check each person's touring information for stand-up comedy, follow your favorite comedians on social or see if they have an email newsletter to keep their projects and touring information on your radar.

Catch experienced comedians like Pat McGann, Pete Correale, Sara Contreras, Kate McKinnon, Sampson McCormick, Usama Siddique, and Whitney Cummings. Though prices may vary, you can likely find a ticket for under 50 dollars if you don't mind where you sit. Witness their unique perspectives as they poke fun at people and get paid to generalize. See if they're currently on tour and headed your way.

4. Listen to podcasts

Whether your favorite stand-up comic hosts a podcast or some regular people are just funny out there, look for shows to make you laugh.

You can also learn about a past comedian by tuning in to Chaplin Talks. It's a show by Spencer Chaplin where he talks to different guests about their careers. He also devotes a part of the show to “Chaplin Talk,” where the conversation relates to the iconic entertainer.

5. Try open mic night for stand up comedy

I've heard open mic night is where comedians can get their first big break in comedy. It's also the perfect place for them to try out new material on an audience who like stand-up routines!

If you want to attempt to tell the jokes yourself, look into an area comedy club, coffee house, or pub that hosts these types of events. Whether you get a lot of laughs or none, you'll have an interesting story to tell your future grandkids. It could even turn out to be one of the best hobbies for adults.

Local Bucket List Items

If you're looking for a new and interesting way to spend your day, try checking out bucket list items that are available in your area. There's nothing like seeing a museum exhibit or participating in interactive activities to have fun and maybe even learn something along the way!

6. See a cover band

There is no shortage of live music. You can check out the hottest new group or catch up-and-coming musical genius in town or in a nearby state, but if you're looking for something different and exciting. Well, this idea might make your toes tap or at least give you something different to do!

Cover bands are talented musicians that will take previously recorded hits from Pink to Cold Play to Weezer to The Rolling Stones. There are even funk and R&B groups. Though their version won't sound the same as the original group, it's still fun to hear a different rendition live. This is one of the bucket list ideas that people don’t think to do, but it’s loads of fun.

7. Look for local cruises

A short, local cruise is the perfect way to see all of your favorite sites in one day. In addition, it's more cost-effective, environmentally conscious and you can meet all sorts of people! So why not book a short local cruise today?

Plus, cruises aren't just for warm weather. Some take place in December during the colder weather. Watch a day in the life of a seal and see these amazing creatures as they make their way across our waters during migration season.

8. Find an aquarium

Aquariums are where you can learn about the ocean’s most fascinating creatures. Get details about beluga whales, penguins, sea lions, and more in their natural habitats. Find out what your nearby aquarium offers.

9. Visit a nature center

Nature Centers are great for the whole family to get together. In addition, some places have nature trails, farms, or petting zoos that you can go visit! See what's in your area.

10. Try a local Airbnb experience

Staying at an Airbnb is different than an Airbnb experience. According to their site, “Airbnb Experiences are in-person or online activities hosted by inspiring local experts. They go beyond typical tours or classes by immersing guests in a Host's unique world.”

Keep up to date to see if it's available based on health restrictions in your area. If not, you can opt for live online experiences. For example, join a small group for an interactive session via video. Gain access to expert hosts, interact online and connect with people worldwide. It just might become one of your top bucket list items!

Turn personal goals into bucket list items

Many people have big goals that they take very seriously, but you shouldn't underestimate the light-hearted goals of a person's life.

Whether indulging in finer things such as riding in their favorite sports car to learning how to dance the Salsa, these moments are equally important.

11. Go biking

In my best Freddie Mercury singing voice (which only happens in the shower), “I want to ride my bicycle, bicycle, bicycle!” I've enjoyed bike riding my whole life. It's an ongoing personal goal that makes me feel like a kid again. It's both nostalgic and a great form of exercise.

Whether you aim to go a certain length, duration of time, or you just want to ride more often, consider getting a bike. Though the cost of owning a bike is more than $50, the cost per use can turn it into an economical hobby. Also, look into renting one for a day.

12. Learn to carve

While you can sign up for a class, sometimes you can take learning into your own hands with a few tools and some DIY videos while following proper safety instructions.

Making jack-o-lanterns happen annually, but if you want to enjoy similar activities throughout the year, get a wood carving kit. Use it for different projects, from crafting sculptures out of clay or creating carvings on wooden pieces you already have!

13. Make artwork

Creating art is a way to express yourself and make your home look nicer. If you're feeling nostalgic, try making artwork with old photos or memories that are important in the present-day too!

I enlarged one of my grandmother's labor union cards and put it on my bedside table. I also blew up the newspaper announcement of when I was born and a drawing from a New York Times writer. So be creative and see what speaks to you.

14. Hang a quilt

A quilt can be a great way to add personality and décor to your home. Outside of using one while sleeping or laying on the couch, consider displaying one on the wall. And with so many different patterns, sizes, and styles available, there's bound to be something to match your preferences!

Whether you hang yours using Velcro, a quilt hanger frame, or another wall mounting option, there is no right answer when deciding. Just think about what would fit on the wall and look aesthetically pleasing.

15. Hang wood wall art

I initially searched “decor for men” to develop a balanced mix of ideas for this article. Though I think anyone would enjoy this wooden artwork, this idea came through my search.

Order the posters of your favorite movies on wood via an Etsy shop called WoodPrintz. Find ones that speak directly to your heart; then brainstorm the most visually appealing way to arrange them on wood.

Family-related bucket list items

We all know that family time is important, but it can be hard to find time for them with a hectic schedule. So here are some ways to spend more quality time with your family.

16. Take family portraits throughout the year

The family portrait is such a great way to document your life and the people in it. It's like taking an instant snapshot of who we are today, or maybe even looking back at how our relationships used to be before they evolved into something new!

Whether you set the camera to automatically shoot the pic or have a friend with a good eye stand-in, you can enlarge a group shot to cherish for years to come.

17. Try a new hobby together

If you're feeling burnt out, bored, and unchallenged, then it's time for something different. Find activities that will keep your mind and body going strong! Check out this list of interesting hobbies. You're sure to find something you'd like to try.

18. Watch independent movies

Seeing a good independent film is enjoyable. There is something so raw about them. I sometimes feel like I'm part of their world for a few hours! Scout out places to watch them.

19. Host a Bonfire

Hosting a bonfire is the perfect way to get together with friends and family. You can have fun while getting warm at night by sharing stories, playing games, making smores, even sitting around saying nothing but enjoying the company!

20. Get involved in the community

What can you do if you want to get more involved in your community?

Volunteer at a soup kitchen, or see if you can just bring food over one day when supplies are low. It doesn't have to be anything too involved – see how much time you can carve out of your busy day to give to others!

Celebrating milestones is the perfect time to make bucket list items happen

You should celebrate your milestones! Whether it is a birthday, anniversary, or promotion at work, you deserve to be recognized.

Also, consider honoring other important milestones such as getting a raise, finding a new job, or finally getting your own place. These accomplishments should never just slide by without acknowledgment in some way, shape, or form. Remember: You Only Live Once!!

21. Buy a bunch of small gifts

If someone is turning 21, 30, 40, or 50, etc., give a bunch of gifts that represent that number. For example, get 40 thoughtful gifts for someone's fortieth birthday that cost a dollar each. If your friends and family aren't this creative, there's no shame in doing this for yourself.

22. Purchase items that encourage travel

Whether you need a push to make that dream trip happen or you want to encourage your travel buddy to keep taking off with you, find some highly rated and useful travel accessories to keep you motivated. They also make perfect gifts for celebrating milestones.

23. Catch a ride on a party bike

The party bike is a fun way to see a city or town while also having fun. The atmosphere on these bikes is perfect for socializing and relaxing with friends – all while getting some exercise! Look into a private tour or group tour. Prices may vary, but inviting the max number of people can bring the ticket price for each person down.

24. Try small gestures to acknowledge accomplishments

Have you ever considered celebrating other special moments in life like getting a raise, finding a new job, or finally getting your own place? Go out for a drink, buy yourself a cupcake, or recognize someone else's success by sending a card.

25. Get dessert

No matter what the occasion is, one of the best ways to honor a special moment is with dessert!

Get a cake or even a pie from one of those specialty bakeries. If you don't want a whole cake or pie, see if they sell it by the slice. That's how I tried what's called PieCaken at Carlo's Bakery. It's layers of fall favorites such as spice cake, pumpkin, and pecan pie topped with cinnamon buttercream.

Come up with general ideas for bucket list items

Sometimes the best ideas come in broad strokes. It's sometimes easier to take a general approach when coming up with bucket list items than more specific ones. Ideas don't always have to be mapped out to the nth degree. Start broad and narrow down your options once you arrive.

26. Go on day trips

Day trips are always refreshing. It's fun to get out of town and see what you find on your travels! Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a Facebook Friendiversary, or you just want a change of scenery, see what you can do an hour or so away. Think of these day trips as mini travel bucket list items.

27. Find new places to have breakfast

Who doesn't love a delicious breakfast? Possibly discover a new favorite spot by visiting different places for this morning meal. No matter if you get a traditional Eggs Benedict or opt for something you've never had before, such as Peruvian cuisine, you’ll surely find something tasty!

28. Visit a new town

The best way to experience a new area is by taking in all it offers and then some. Then, when you choose a general area where there are fun things to do, you can decide on the specifics as you go in the moment.

For example, if you want to visit multiple attractions during a day trip, shop at local markets, and then catch an evening performance, go for it.

29. Go to a new park

There's never been a better time to find a new park. If you have kids or grandkids, look for new playscapes, nature hikes, or find a spot to run around freely too.

30. Go for a drive

Take time for yourself. Clear your head and go on a drive. Take in a scenic view or just explore a new route you've never tried. It can take your mind off things and help you reset.

Tie in excitement through physical activities into your bucket list items

Some people need excitement to feel alive. If fitness-related activities excite you, here are some ideas to get the ball rolling.

31. Check out an Indoor Rock Climbing Facility

If you are looking for something new to do this weekend, consider visiting a rock climbing facility. These places offer many different types of walls to challenge even the most experienced climbers. Visit your local facility and experience an adrenaline-pumping activity like never before!

32. Try out an outdoor fitness class

No matter if you join a class with stationary bikes socially distanced 6 feet apart or bust out a yoga mat with others while an instructor leads the way, you’ll surely squeeze in some exercise, get some fresh air and enjoy a group activity.

33. Get some cleats

If you're into walking or hiking and need to navigate mixed terrain, a pair of walk traction cleats for winter weather might be for you. Take a walk in the snow, go backcountry hiking or stroll on asphalt. Be sure to check reviews and consult a doctor to see what options are best.

34. See a local sports team

Whether you get up close and personal to witness a fast-paced sport like hockey, soccer, or basketball or take things in at a slower pace by watching baseball, there’s so much to enjoy when you go in person. Socialize, experience the sporting event in real-time, and feel a sense of camaraderie by cheering in unison with other fans.

35. Test out online cycling

Online cycling is all the rage. Check out Peleton’s All for One Ride or Cardio Cast to get your cardio fix. If you’re a beginner, think about looking into Aaptiv’s Seated Intervals that are geared for beginners.

Try food-related bucket list items

Food is one of the best parts of life, and if you're excited to eat something, then that's an even better sign. So here are some activities that involve food to keep you busy and your appetite satisfied.

36. Mystery Dinner

Sometimes the most exciting and daring adventures are not in the wilderness but right at your fingertips. So if something like trying a new restaurant sounds a bit blah, why not try a dinner/murder mystery in one?

They've got actors dressed in costumes participating in old-school plot twists. So bring your appetite and your detective A-game. Guests eat and drink in between dramatic murders and fake police crime scenes. It can pay to put on your CSI thinking cap because the diner who comes closest to figuring out the mystery usually wins a prize.

37. Make a seasonal recipe

If you're looking for a new way to keep your taste buds excited all year round, then look no further than these seasonal dishes. Try an easy-to-make butternut squash soup, test out a blueberry muffin recipe or try any recipe that uses peppermint.

38. Mimic meals from your favorite restaurants

I love Panera salads. I often wonder why I don't make them at home. Take a peek at their delicious and nutritious ingredients and pick those up at the grocery store. Some stores even carry their salad dressings, so no need to attempt making one from scratch.

39. Make a Japanese-Peruvian Fusion Dish

Head to Cozymeal.com and partake in a live cooking class and discover how to make “two unique fusion dishes featuring fresh, high-quality Peruvian ingredients and time-honored Japanese culinary techniques” with two chefs in real-time virtually.

40. Try your favorite food at different restaurants

A lot of people love going out to eat but often fall into a routine when it comes to picking where to go; however, this can become limiting.

One fast solution: The best way to find great restaurants is by trying different places. Try the same dish at various restaurants and see which one has an irresistible taste that makes you come back for more. For example, is Mac and cheese your favorite dish? Or perhaps you love fried chicken or vegetarian chili? You decide.

Meaningful Bucket List Examples

It's easy to do something because it's trendy, but is that activity what truly resonates with you? In the bucket list book that I wrote, I discuss how to tap into meaningful ideas to feel happier and maximize the good feelings even after.

41. Purchase a customized brick

Custom brick walls add a touch of class and beauty to any space. These personalized bricks come in many shapes, sizes, colors – you name it!

Whether you purchase it for your home or a fundraiser, custom engraved brick and pavers can make a garden, walkway, or a spot near a tree more meaningful and interesting.

42. Rent a bike built for two

Renting a bike built for two is the perfect way to spend time together. A tandem ride offers an experience like no other, with all that energy focused on just you and your partner and making the bike move. It's one of the best bucket list items for a couple’s bucket list. You can even try it with your relative or bestie! It’s one of the unique bucket list items to do with someone else.

43. Print and enlarge memorable photos

Enlarging photos to display can allow you to recall fond memories more often, whether from an awesome vacation, the first day on the job, or even just spending time with friends. In addition, capturing special moments and enlarging them can aid in sharing these photos with others that were not there to experience them first hand.

44. Display memorable items in a shadow box

If you're looking for another great way to display your photos or sentimental items, look no further! A shadow box is a fantastic idea that will make all the people who see it know how much you appreciate what's inside.

45. Go to a photo booth at the mall

The photo booth at the mall is almost always a hit. So you can't go wrong with this fun and memorable experience!

Whether you just make silly faces or bring a few props such as silly sunglasses or a fedora, there's nothing like getting that strip of 4 photos fresh from the photo booth.

Meaningful Bucket List Examples for Giving

What actually leads people into being fulfilled? Good question. The beauty of being human allows us to decide that for ourselves. The hard part is knowing what that might be. Here are some bucket list items to get the wheels turning.

46. Pay it Forward

PayitForwardFoundation.org was formed to grow the message for the idea of spreading kind gestures among strangers in hopes of creating a domino effect from one person to another. So whether you hold the door for someone, buy them coffee or do another kind act, it can go a long way to spread good vibes.

47. Donate to a charity

Whether you’ve got $2 or twenty bucks, donating is always appreciated! You can contribute to charities such as The Gabby Petito Foundation, Black Lives Matter, or any other cause you want to support. A little bit can go a long way.

48. Plant something

A garden can be created when someone gets married, has a baby, or to honor someone. Planting in someone’s memory is a lasting tribute to their place in your heart. So think about creating one today.

49. Make something for someone

From making jewelry to building a simple shelf, you can create so many different types of things. Tap into your creative side through projects like using fabric paint or charms on an accessory. There's also the option for beginners by choosing how-to class like “sew anything.”

Sewing aficionado Crystal Hammond hasn’t purchased clothes for herself since 2016. She makes her own. She also teaches people simple techniques to do the same. Though she originally started teaching in-person in Alexandria, VA, she offers virtual classes as well at SewSoFab.com.Get more details there and on the Everyday Bucket List podcast episode.

50. Walk for a cause

Participating in a walk-a-thon or charity walk is an excellent way to fundraise for a cause you want to support while getting in some exercise. It’s also one of those simple bucket list ideas you might not think of right away. Check your local listings, search Facebook or other social media platforms to keep an eye on upcoming events.

Get Planning Today

Whether you're hoping to accomplish bucket list items before 30, go after some crazy bucket list items, or you need the best bucket list items for retirement, there is surely something on this list that you can accomplish soon. So start by going after your top bucket list items today.

