50 Travel Bucket List Ideas to Inspire Your 2022 Adventures

Whether you're looking to plan out trips or adventures for the coming year or want to keep a list handy for last-minute planning, this is the way to 2022 adventures! 2021 pushed many of us to try new adventures and explore places we hadn't necessarily thought of before. Here are 50 ways to keep that adventurous spirit alive in 2022 no matter how near or far from home you go.

2022 Travel Bucket List Ideas

With so many places to travel to, it can be hard to know where to start. But don't worry! Check out these ideas and use them to make a list of places you want to go and things you want to see in 2022 – even if it is just virtually! While you may have to wait to travel to some places, there are lots to see in your town, state, and region. Whether you trek out alone, with friends, or your significant other, here are 50 bucket list ideas to inspire your 2022 travel adventures.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit More States in America

The United States is a land of opportunity. Get off the couch and explore more states across the country. Plan a road trip to see a different state every year, and maybe you can cross off visiting all 50 states.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

See the National Parks

If you are looking for a great way to spend time outdoors, visit the national parks. From Yosemite Valley in California and Acadia National Park on Maine's coast, there are so many places that will make your vacation unforgettable!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit Canada

Have you considered going to Canada? Their national parks are stunning, too. Banff National Park is located at the beginning of the Rocky Mountains. They have all types of outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking, and canoeing.

Suppose you have extra time and can attach a trip to Yellowknife, Canada, and possibly catch the Northern Lights while there. Or, if you go via car through Buffalo, NY, you can possibly see Niagara Falls on the U.S. side and the Canadian side in Ontario. Plot out your trip and cross some of these places off of your list all at once.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Go on Safari in Africa

If buffalo, elk, caribou, and bears are not the type of animals you were hoping to see, opt for an African safari, take a peek at elephants, rhinos, lions, and cheetahs in their habitat. There are places where you can create your dream itinerary, so take advantage of what is available.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit Iconic Locations

If you still haven’t been able to hit as many major cities as you like, add them to your bucket list. No matter if you are able to go right now or not, think of it as a master list, and at least start researching. Have you dreamed of visiting Paris? Take photos in front of the Eiffel Tower or climb up the stairs of Notre Dame Cathedral. See Time Square in New York City, go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, catch a view of Big Ben or Buckingham Palace in London.

Or maybe you prefer places like India, Greece, Jordan, Antarctica, or Hong Kong. Add these to your list of travel experiences you’d like to have as well. The sky’s the limit. Stock up on some of the best gear for traveling while you research, plan and feel comfortable traveling internationally again.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Take a Trip to Rio de Janiero in Brazil

From the beaches and beautiful architecture of Ipanema to Copacabana Beach with its concerts by Howei Griiimmmn!!! Excitement is all around you! Try dancing on Copacabana Beach and sipping Cachaca at Café Colonial. No matter what you decide to see, you can’t go wrong.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Take a Trip to Maldives

If you look up the word bucket list in the dictionary, a picture of Maldives should indeed appear. The Maldives is an archipelago located in Asia near Sri Lanka and India for those who need a geography refresher. It is a group of islands that sit in the Indian Ocean. With its beautiful beaches, crystal clear water, turquoise seas, and interesting landmarks, it is easy to see why so many people want the chance to experience what this paradise and its many overwater bungalow hotels have to offer!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Explore Machu Picchu

If exploring the ancient Inca civilization tops your bucket list, this place may be for you. Though it’s not the most straightforward visit in terms of accessibility, people come in droves to see these mountains daily.

Debbie downer alert! You may also have to battle altitude sickness. If you are okay with those two hurdles, consider a trip. Don't be surprised if people's jealous meter is off the charts once you tell them you are heading there, as this destination is on many people's travel bucket list.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit The Galapagos Islands

According to TravelChannel.com, you can take day trips to the Galapagos Islands, but they recommend visiting via a small cruise ship to get the most out of your journey. You are better able to view the islands and wildlife this way. It is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime experience you do not want to miss!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Test Out Other People’s Travel Experiences

Remember the Bucket List movie? Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman discuss everything they wanted to do once they were diagnosed with terminal illnesses. Since Jack Nicholson's character is wealthy, he goes to places like Egypt and sees the pyramids. The two even skydive together, head to Mt Everest, and drive vintage cars along the California freeway. Don't reinvent the wheel. Why not do the same?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Unusual Bucket List Ideas

What if our bucket list contained items that were a little out of the ordinary? Doing something different might give us the boost of excitement that we need to push ourselves out of our own comfort zones.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Sleep in a Yurt

A yurt is the perfect eco-friendly getaway. Stay overnight and experience the natural beauty of Alaska, Pennsylvania, and others. Though testing it out during warmer weather might be the way to go, entering the winter season with a yurt is like taking on an adventure in itself. It is cozy, warm, and welcoming for all who enter its threshold.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Stay in a Treehouse

I once played in a treehouse with scrap wood that was nailed to a tree as a fun thing to do after school. But did you know you can stay in a nicely furnished one overnight? It’s one of Airbnb's unique properties in Atlanta, Georgia, and Ashville North Carolina.

Image Credit: Airbnb.

Rent a Fancy Car

Whether you are going far away or staying close by, why not rent an exotic car? Cruise in a high-end sports car on the freeway or take a vintage vehicle for a spin around your neighborhood. You don’t have to wait for a special occasion; a ride in your dream car can be o a bucket list item all its own.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Attempt Indoor Skydiving

Try indoor skydiving and get ready to feel like the most daring person in existence! Or maybe it will feel more like you are in a sci-fi movie with this experience. Either way, you'll have a great story to tell of your day out.

Image Credit: Wikimedia.

Join MasterClass

You can learn a lot by seeing others do their thing. If you are interested in learning how to cook, sing better, or improve your basketball skills, watch the best of the best! People at all skill levels can learn something new from these world-class experts.

Image Credit: Masterclass/PRNewswire.

Study Your Ancestry

You do not have to travel necessarily to find out about relatives from the past. Consider getting one of those DNA kits to find out more about your heritage or interview older relatives to find out details. You can trace your family's movement across the globe while we're under international travel restrictions.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit The Three Stooges Museum

Do you love classic comedy? If so, The Three Stooges Museum will tickle your funny bone. Located outside of Philadelphia with over 100,000 pieces of memorabilia, it is a special place to check out for sure. Stay up to date on when you are able to visit by following them on Facebook or joining their newsletter.

Image Credit: IMDB/Columbia Pictures.

Try Roller Skating

Have you ever tried out traditional roller skates? I think that's something every person should try. You'll have a fantastic time with your friends or kids and laugh the day away.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Let Street Art Be The Focus

On a recent trip to Rhode Island, I photographed a street art mural of a Native American woman that’s prominently displayed in downtown Providence. I try to snap pics of these types of finds wherever I go, but perhaps, they can become the focus of your adventures. Follow the hashtag #StreetArtChat on Twitter to get ideas of places to visit and create an itinerary.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Watch Butterflies Hatch

Whether you purchase a kit or attract these pretty winged creatures to your backyard, watch the miracle of seeing a butterfly come to life. Witness the life cycle and have a new appreciation for nature’s precious beings.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Bucket List Ideas for Couples

Two popular categories of bucket list ideas are travel and unique experiences. Here are some adventures that may be more appropriate to share with a partner!

Image Credit: Canva.

Visit a Drive-in Movie or Outdoor Theather

A drive-in movie theater is an experience unlike any other. It is a great way to spend time with your significant other or just get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Due to the pandemic, pop-up outdoor theaters are springing up in towns across the country.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Go on a Gondola Ride in Providence, Rhode Island

Can’t make it to Venice, Italy? No worries. Feel the wind in your hair as you glide through Providence's famous neighborhoods. A gondola ride is not just an enjoyable way to spend time – it also provides stunning views that people will talk about for days.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Take a Horse and Carriage Ride in a Major City

Taking a spin in a horse and carriage ride is an experience that will make your heart beat faster. These beautiful vehicles offer one of the best way to tour any urban area. They give visitors something different than just walking around, seeing things with their own eyes, or taking pictures of buildings from every angle possible while on foot – you get up close! The whole ambiance feels romantic as well.

Image Credit: Pixabay.

Go Horseback Riding

Saddle up and enjoy pretty trails while riding horseback. Whether the horse walks, trots, or canters, there is something for every rider to enjoy. Check out your local listings and giddy-up for a fun day out.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Take a Ride on a Hot Air Balloon

There is nothing more romantic than taking a hot air balloon ride. The tranquility, the scenery, and the music; it's perfect for an unforgettable experience! Seek out the closest locations and make it happen for a special occasion or no occasion at all!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Find an Ice Skating Rink

Spend an evening skating with your significant other. The activity is not only fun, but it's also great exercise! Practice locally and then plan a trip to Rockefeller Center in New York City or Millenium Park in Chicago.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Go to a Comedy Club

Make it a date night to see a comedian. Whether you see a household name or a newbie comic, be entertained and laugh aloud in real life. Check out local listings or travel to where your favorite comedian will be.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit Napa Valley

Known as one of the prettiest places America has to offer, Napa Valley is a must-see for anyone who appreciates wine and food. With over 500 hundred wineries within its limits alone, there is always something new to discover!

Did you know you can also visit Napa Valley by helicopter? It is an experience like no other as you get the chance to see this beautiful place up-close and personal without any crowds or traffic!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

The Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is considered one of the world’s best places for honeymooners and newlyweds and it has more coral than anywhere else! It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

This natural wonder offers tourists a chance to encounter hundreds of species from over 300 other fish families as well as dolphins – who will swim right up next to your snorkel mask!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Go to Las Vegas

Seeing neon lights of Las Vegas is one of the more popular bucket list ideas. From dancing under stars to watching world-class performers on stage, there are so many things couples can do in this city that would be unforgettable! Your dining options are limitless too. From buffets to full cava kitchens, or even fine-dining rooms. The possibilities seem endless here.

One of the best ways to see the city is by walking around and checking out all of its amazing sights. You can go on tours or take pictures while standing next door at iconic landmarks like The Bellagio Fountains, the Stratosphere Tower, and The Neon Museum. Also, check out The Paris Hotel Eiffel Tower, Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, and much more.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Low Key Bucket List Ideas

My bucket list is full of exciting new destinations, but they also include some low-key ideas that are just as exciting! Here are some ideas that might be easier to do in everyday life, on a weekend or even a weekday.

Image Credit: Freepik.

See a Safari Virtually

Have you ever wanted to experience the thrill of being in Africa? Now, with a virtual safari, all of your worries will be left behind as if they never existed.

On a virtual safari, you get to see and do all the things that would be too dangerous in reality. You could dig up dirt to find ancient artifacts or explore new areas without getting eaten by lions!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

See a Virtual Tour of the Louvre

Tour the Louvre in a whole new way by viewing their virtual tour! You'll get to experience all of its hallowed halls, iconic artwork, and breathtaking scenery with a click on their website link. If you can't travel to Paris, you can travel to this site from the comfort of your couch.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Learn a New Recipe

Curious about how to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie? Or maybe you want something simple, like brownies? Learn a new recipe and then share it with your friends. You can even make your next meal more exciting by trying something new.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Watch All the Videos of Your Favorite YouTuber

If you haven't been watching your favorite YouTuber's videos, there are some good ones out that could inspire and motivate you. Bring out your inner crafter, try skateboarding, or watch people react to music videos like “The Jayy Show.”

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Start a TikTok

TikTok is all the rage. If you haven't heard, it's the latest social media app that allows users to create short videos and post them online. In the last few years, it's become super popular around the world! No one can resist the temptation of watching your new and exciting videos on TikTok. For example, a mom of 3 who calls herself Mrs. Space Cadet records herself running. She decided to run a marathon to show that regular people can do it too.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Learn Sign Language

Though I’m sure there’s a video or two online that can teach you the basics, think about taking a course and practice away. It can come in handy someday. I once worked on a mail truck in college with someone who was hearing impaired. He taught me the route and some basic signs along the way.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Order Cupcakes Online

Did you know you could send cupcakes to your doorstep to celebrate a special occasion or just to enjoy your favorite again? For example, Cupcakes by Melissa delivers. I first found out about this place by visiting New York. I also sampled their sweets in a mall in New Jersey. Though there isn’t a location in my area, I discovered that you could order them online and have a celebration any day.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit a Historical Place

Head to Ellis Island, Boston, Massachusetts, and other historical sites in your region. Whether it’s from thousands of years ago or just a few decades, there’s always something interesting to learn about the area around your town.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Take a Road Trip

Road trips are the best way to see your country. Go on an adventure and take in all that it has to offer! You don’t have to be concerned with flight times or baggage fees either. You can extend trips and hit two bucket list items in one vacation. For example, while in Miami, you can drive to Key West and visit all the tiny islands and sites along the way on your own schedule.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Listen to Every Episode of a Podcast

You'll be amazed by how much information and entertainment you can find! Listening to podcasts is a great way to learn more about different topics and engage in quality entertainment on the on-the-go. So download a few and multi-task during your commute or while walking your dog.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Other Unique Bucket List Ideas for Life

On a recent episode of “The Everyday Bucket List podcast,” a guest talked about a blogger out of Arizona that solely focuses on different roads in the area. Use this as inspiration for unique ways to look at building a bucket list for yourself.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Let the Roads Guide You

Consider a trip down Route 66, drive to the Grand Canyon or go from Sedona to Oak Creek Canyon. Use this idea in other areas too. Think about traveling along the Pacific Coast Highway, take Great River Road from Minnesota to Louisiana or test out the Blue Ridge Parkway when traveling from Virginia to North Carolina to take in the scenic views.

Plan Out Your Stops Too

Every leg of your trip can include a unique bucket list idea. When I first traveled by car from Connecticut to Florida, I made sure we stopped at a Stuckey’s convenience store. I wanted to see what it was all about. I heard about their pecan rolls and was delighted to try one. After peeking at their website, this place had its humble beginnings as a pecan stand along the road in Georgia.

Image Credit: Wikimedia/ Tomas Del Coro.

Swim With Dolphins

If you choose to be up close and personal with animals that aren’t known to attack humans, dolphins are playful and fun-loving creatures. You can swim with them for hours in their natural environments or go on an underwater excursion where they will show you all sorts of tricks! Travel to a location where you can do this, such as Panama City Beach, New Zealand, Hawaii, and The Bahamas.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

See a Concert in Another State or Country

Imagine seeing a music concert in another state or country? If your favorite band or singer is playing, plan a trip around their tour schedule. There's nothing like getting your senses all riled up and feeling the rhythm take over!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Try an Extreme Sport

I'll admit, I'm a little afraid of heights. But what if you could take that fear and turn it into an excited adrenaline rush? Try bungee jumping, zip-lining or skydiving!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Watch Airplanes Take Off and Land

Make memories with friends and family by watching airplanes fly in and out of the airport. Whether you like seeing the wheels pop out for the landing or get tucked in after taking off, it's a simple pleasure you will surely enjoy.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Visit the Boston Tea Party Replica Ships

If you are a total history buff and enjoy watching reenactments of days past, visit these ships in Boston. Watch as people dress up from the time period, take you on the ships, and witness the boxes of tea hit the water.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Go on a Food Truck Crawl

Make a list of every food truck you’d like to visit. Whether it’s in your area or far away, craft a list and let your taste buds do a happy dance. I once attended a Food and Wine Festival in New York City. I paid a flat fee and got to try all of the different food trucks there in one show with my ticket while listening to live music.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Opt for Seasonal Activities

If you’re fortunate enough to experience the change of season, try out seasonal activities. Go pumpkin picking in the fall, ski in the winter, see cherry blossoms in the spring and beach days in the summer.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Check out Where Movies Were Filmed

Many areas have been the setting for famous movies. The Goonies was filmed in Canyon Beach in CA, Ghostbusters shot some scenes in Central Park, and there’s a restaurant in Providence where There’s Something About Mary was made. Or you can plan an international trip to see where blockbusters like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings were filmed.

Image Credit: Hobbiton Tours.

Make 2o22 a Year of Adventures

If you need more inspiration, check out “The Everyday Bucket List podcast” which features some really interesting and unusual ways people have crossed off their own bucket list items in style! It will keep you coming back because life just isn’t complete until you get another chance at exploring what's around every corner.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

Top 10 Tips For Traveling With Kids

Here’s Your List of the Top Gear for the Perfect Road Trip in 2021

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.