BroadwayToHollywood Panel Will Highlight Creatives from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ at NYCC

New York Comic Con is a little over a week away and already the hype is real for all of the incredible panels and talent that will be in attendance. Over the past eighteen months, creatives have been harnessing their ingenuity and skills in so many unexpected ways, including creating entirely digital musicals from the ground up like Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which went viral earlier this year. It should be no surprise that the talents behind this musical will be joining the creatives at Impact24 PR's behind-the-scenes creative panel next week.

From Hamilton to Ratatouille #BroadwayToHollywood Highlights a New Age of Talent

The #BroadwayToHollywood: A New Age of Musicals panel will feature composers, music directors, music producers, and makeup designers from some of your favorite musical-adapted films, television shows, and online content! Take a look at what it takes to bring the magic of a Broadway Musical to new mediums in this behind-the-scenes look at Hamilton, In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Beetlejuice, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and more. Get insight from talented creatives as they discuss the impact Broadway has had on Hollywood productions and how Hollywood has been instrumental in expanding the audience!

Actor Joshua Henry is set to moderate the panel, which features Hamilton and In The Heights composer Alex Lacamoire; In The Heights and Tick, Tick… Boom! music producer Bill Sherman; Dear Evan Hansen and Respect‘s makeup designer and department head Stevie Martin; Wicked and Beetlejuice‘s makeup designer Joe Dulude II; and Daniel Mertzlufft the break-out composer of TikTok's Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The panel will take place at The Javits Center Room on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Find out more here.